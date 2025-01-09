SDF: Agreement Reached with Damascus to Reject Partition

The leader of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Mazloum Abdi, announced that an agreement has been reached with the new administration in Damascus to reject any plans for partitioning Syria. This development emerged during ongoing negotiations between the two sides.

Speaking to Agence France-Presse (AFP) on Wednesday, January 8, Abdi stated that the SDF and the new Syrian leadership agreed to oppose “any division projects that threaten the unity of the country.”

In a written statement shared with the agency and reported by France 24, Abdi highlighted a “positive meeting” between the leaderships of both sides in late December in Damascus. He affirmed, “We are united in supporting the integrity and unity of Syrian territory and firmly reject any division projects that threaten the nation’s cohesion.”

On December 30, 2024, a delegation from the SDF, whose core comprises Kurdish fighters supported by Washington, met with Ahmed al-Sharaa, the leader of the new administration in Damascus. This marked the first dialogue between the two sides since the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad’s regime.

“We discussed the post-Assad future and the ways to rebuild Syria on solid foundations,” Abdi told AFP. He also emphasized the SDF’s support for the new administration’s efforts to stabilize the country, stating that such stability is essential to fostering a constructive dialogue among Syrians. According to France 24, Abdi argued that it is the new administration’s responsibility to facilitate a nationwide ceasefire.

Despite these discussions, military clashes continue between the National Army factions and the SDF in eastern Aleppo province. Over the past month, these confrontations have led to the National Army gaining control of Manbij and Tal Rifaat in Aleppo’s countryside.

Meanwhile, neighboring Turkey regards the People’s Protection Units (YPG)—the foundation of the SDF—as a “terrorist” organization and an extension of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK). The PKK was established in Turkey on radical nationalist principles nearly 50 years ago.

Mazloum Abdi has previously expressed willingness to integrate the SDF into a unified military structure. Speaking to The Times of Britain, he revealed that the SDF’s 100,000-strong forces are ready to disband and join the New Syrian Army.

For his part, Ahmed al-Sharaa, leader of the new Syrian administration, confirmed his support for merging all military factions in Syria under the Syrian Ministry of Defense. However, he stipulated that the merger must occur on an individual basis rather than as collective groups.

In an interview with Saudi Arabia’s Al-Arabiya network, al-Sharaa confirmed that the SDF will join the Syrian Ministry of Defense, adding that the Military Operations Department is actively negotiating to resolve the crisis in northeastern Syria.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.