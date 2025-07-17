Erdogan Speaks with President Sharaa, Condemns Israeli Strikes and Welcomes Druze Ceasefire Deal

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone call on Thursday with Syrian Transitional President Ahmad al-Sharaa to discuss the rapidly evolving situation in Syria, following a series of intense Israeli airstrikes targeting multiple provinces including Damascus, Daraa, and Suweida.

In a statement released by the Turkish Presidency, Erdogan expressed Ankara’s firm rejection of the Israeli attacks, describing them as “unacceptable” and a “threat to the security and stability of the entire region.” He reiterated Turkey’s long-standing support for the Syrian people, affirming that Ankara “will continue to stand by them, just as it has in the past.”

President Erdogan also welcomed the ceasefire agreement recently reached between the Syrian government and the Druze leadership in Suweida, calling it “an important step toward de-escalation and reinforcing internal stability.” The agreement comes after days of intense sectarian violence and Israeli strikes that left hundreds dead and forced government troops to withdraw from the province.

The Erdogan–Sharaa conversation comes amid heightened tensions in Syria following Israel’s unprecedented air campaign that targeted key military and government sites, including the General Command building in central Damascus. The strikes, which Israel claims were in response to cross-border threats, have sparked widespread condemnation across the region.

Earlier in the day, the Turkish Foreign Ministry issued a strong statement denouncing the Israeli bombardments as deliberate attempts to derail ongoing efforts to restore peace and security in Syria. The ministry reaffirmed Ankara’s firm stance against any violation of Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, urging all parties to de-escalate and avoid further military escalation.

The phone call marks a significant moment in Turkish-Syrian relations, particularly in the context of Turkey’s evolving role in post-Assad Syria. While Ankara remains critical of many aspects of the Syrian transitional process, Erdogan’s call suggests a growing readiness to engage constructively with the new leadership in Damascus—especially when it comes to protecting civilians and preventing wider regional conflict.

