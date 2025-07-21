Erdoğan: We Will Not Abandon Sharaa and Will Provide Support

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated that his Syrian counterpart, Ahmed al-Sharaa, has taken a firm stance regarding the events in Suweida, revealing that a Syrian force of 2,500 soldiers with light weapons has been permitted to enter the province.

Support for Sharaa

In a press statement, Erdoğan said, “Israel continues its provocations and does not want stability in the region, believing that a unified Syria is not in its interest.” He emphasized the need to make it clear to the world that “Israel is obstructing efforts to stabilize Syria.” Erdoğan further affirmed that Israel is constantly seeking to ignite the entire region and stressed that Turkey will not leave President Sharaa alone. He noted that Sharaa has taken a “resolute position” in addressing the Suweida events, underscoring Ankara’s desire to prevent Syria’s fragmentation.

Control Over Suweida

Erdoğan stated that Syria has regained control over Suweida and its surroundings, adding that “the Syrian people, across all their communities, have learned from past suffering and reject being drawn into these schemes.” He explained that the Syrian government reached an agreement between the Druze and other groups in the area. “President Sharaa, in my opinion, has taken a highly positive step,” Erdoğan said, noting that he discussed the situation with Sharaa over the phone, learning of his requests for support, which Turkey pledged to provide. He also mentioned that Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is in continuous contact with U.S. envoy Thomas Barack and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, alongside meetings at the intelligence and defense ministerial levels between the two countries.

The “Third Faction”

According to Erdoğan, a force of 2,500 soldiers equipped with light weapons was allowed to head to Suweida. He noted that meetings in the Jordanian capital, Amman, have been ongoing for two days, with tribal leaders, Jordanians, and the U.S. representative engaging with the Turkish side. He stated that Suweida is currently “surrounded,” but there is an issue with allowing forces to enter. “Currently, two of the three Druze factions are in full agreement, while the third faction is working with Israel,” he said. Erdoğan added, “This third faction continues to stir chaos, which is why clashes erupt from time to time. Neither the police nor the army can enter the city; they are positioned on the outskirts but have at least managed to prevent external elements from entering.”

He revealed that all parties in the Amman meetings voluntarily agreed to a ceasefire, except for the Druze faction aligned with Israel. “Despite the difficulty of uniting all parties, they came together for Syria’s sake. We must clearly explain to the world how Israel is sabotaging this stabilization effort,” Erdoğan said.

These remarks come in the context of violent clashes in Suweida, a predominantly Druze province, between Bedouin armed groups and Druze factions. Syrian government forces intervened but later withdrew after a U.S.-mediated ceasefire was reached, following dozens of Israeli strikes targeting the Syrian army and sites in Damascus, including areas near the presidential palace.