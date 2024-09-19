Prior to the General Assembly Meetings: Negotiating Commission Holds High-Level International Meetings

As the United Nations General Assembly convenes in New York, the Syrian Negotiation Commission is actively engaging on the international stage. The Commission is holding meetings with politicians, diplomats, and international envoys, aiming to reinvigorate international attention to the Syrian crisis, which has seen a recent decline in support from some allied nations.

In these discussions, the Commission has emphasized the urgent need to advance the political process in line with international resolutions, particularly the Geneva Communiqué and Security Council Resolution 2254. They are calling on nations to fulfill their obligations and establish binding mechanisms that ensure all parties adhere to international resolutions regarding Syria, addressing the longstanding evasion by the Syrian regime.

Throughout this month, the Commission plans to continue its international engagements, including meetings with high-ranking American and Turkish officials in Ankara. A delegation from the Commission will also visit the United States for several days, where they will meet with representatives from various countries during the UN General Assembly sessions.

Who did the Commission meet with?

During the recent period, the Commission engaged with officials and diplomats from several active countries. Notable participants included the French envoy to Syria, Jean-François Guillaume; Nicholas Granger, the director of the Syria regional platform at the US State Department; Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan; and Marc Geritsen, head of the European Union delegation to Syria.

The Commission also met with the Dutch Special Envoy to Syria, Ges Gerlang; the German Special Envoy, Stefan Schnecke; Alespo Capelalni, head of the Middle East Department at the European External Action Service; Italian Special Envoy Stephane Ravanan; Vincent Pasquier, head of Regional Coordination for the Middle East at the Swiss Ministry of Foreign Affairs; and Japan’s representative to the UN Office at Geneva, Ishii Yoshizan, among others.

During the delegation’s visit to UN Headquarters in New York, they held discussions with US Representative to the UN Chris Law; Earl Courtenay Rattray, Chief of Staff of the UN and the Executive Office of the Secretary-General; and Laura Dix, Political Affairs Officer of the UK Mission to the UN.

Additionally, the delegation met with Caroline Rodríguez Birquette, Permanent Representative of Guyana to the UN; Isis Shagu Darno, Political Affairs Officer at the French Mission to the UN; Ahmet Yildiz, Turkish Ambassador to the UN; and Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif al-Thani, Permanent Representative of Qatar to the UN.

Effective collective lobbying

A source from the Syrian Negotiation Commission told Syria TV that “the momentum generated by the Commission’s leadership at the international level aims to activate the political solution and rehabilitate the political process, along with the associated international resolutions.” The source emphasized that the goal is to highlight the Syrian issue, reposition it among the international community’s priorities, and maintain global attention on the situation in Syria.

The source also revealed that the negotiating body is “preparing for effective collective pressure operations ahead of the United Nations General Assembly meetings, focusing on developing practical and actionable visions for implementing international resolutions capable of ending the Syrian tragedy that has persisted since 2011.”

Notably, the Commission is actively engaged at European, regional, and Arab levels, as well as within international organizations concerned with security, peace, and justice. Their aim is to advance the political process for the benefit of Syrians, facilitate their safe return, and promote stability for building a modern Syria.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.