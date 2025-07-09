Syria Exports Its First Industrial Shipment to the United States

On Tuesday, July 8, the industrial city of Hassia witnessed the export of the first shipment from the Al-Mateen Group’s plastic industries facility to the United States, in the presence of the Director General of the Industrial City, Talal Zaeib.

The shipment, which includes four containers with a total weight of 100 tons, will depart from the Port of Lattakia to the Port of New York.

It contains high-quality “automatic stretch” wrapping materials intended for packaging final products.

Talal Zaeib emphasized the significance of this event, saying: “This is a landmark day not only for Hassia but also in the history of Syrian industry, as it marks the export of the first container to a market as demanding as the American one.”

He affirmed that Al-Mateen Company represents a successful model on both regional and global levels, expressing hope that this step would encourage other companies to go global.

He also pointed to advanced plans being implemented by the Hassia Industrial City administration, including digital transformation, the development of a smart city, and a dry port that will serve as a future hub for Syrian exports.

In mid-May, Hassia Industrial City registered 90 new investment applications, coming from local, expatriate, and foreign investors.

On Thursday, May 22, Talal Zaeib stated that the city is becoming a promising investment hub for various industrial sectors.

With a total area of 2,500 hectares, Hassia Industrial City is one of over 20 industrial zones in Syria that had been neglected under the previous regime. The current government is working to reactivate all industrial cities and restore them to operational status.