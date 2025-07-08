Syria’s Wildfires Ignite Not Only Forests—But Political Divides

As Syria battles one of the most devastating wildfire seasons in its recent history, what should have been a moment of national unity around environmental catastrophe has instead exposed deep political rifts and waves of disinformation.

More than 10,000 hectares of forest have burned across Syria’s western coastal region in recent weeks, with over 3,000 fires recorded since May, according to the Syrian Civil Defense and the Syrian Climate Change Program. The fires have forced evacuations, cut off major roads, triggered blackouts, and left vast swaths of charred landscape in their wake.

Yet amid the smoke and emergency response, a different kind of fire rages online and in political discourse: accusations, conspiracy theories, and blame games.

From Flames to Finger-Pointing

Rather than rallying around the crisis, various factions have accused one another of igniting the fires. Some blame “remnants of the former regime,” while others allege involvement by a little-known militant group named Ansar al-Sunna. Others still floated bizarre claims, ranging from logging profiteers and war ordnance to supernatural causes—including jinn.

Emergency Minister Raed al-Saleh added fuel to the speculation when he urged civilians to report any suspicious individuals attempting to start fires, suggesting the possibility of deliberate arson.

Social media has only amplified the chaos. Some users circulated unfounded stories, while others speculated about illegal logging operations or blamed farmers clearing fields. A few even resurrected old conspiracies targeting figures like Asma al-Assad.

Yet according to environmental journalist Zahir Hashem, most fires likely stem from a mix of negligence, climate stress, and accidental triggers. “Heatwaves, low humidity, and wind create the perfect conditions,” Hashem said. “A spark—natural or man-made—is all it takes.”

“A Climate Catastrophe, Not a Conspiracy”

Experts have emphasized the need to reframe the conversation. “These are symptoms of a deepening climate emergency, not political sabotage,” said Assem Zeidan, Director of the Syrian Climate Change Program. He warned that the region is entering a “new phase of ecological fragility,” with rising temperatures, prolonged droughts, and unprecedented wildfire frequency.

Despite comparable disasters in countries like Turkey, Greece, and Italy, Syria’s wildfires continue to be politicized, with little focus on long-term environmental recovery.

“This reflex to explain every natural disaster through a political lens is deeply damaging,” Zeidan said. “It delays necessary scientific and policy responses.”

On the Ground: Chaos and Heroism

In Lattakia, Tartous, and the mountains of Jabal al-Turkman, the situation remains critical. Fires have raged across terrain still littered with war-era landmines and munitions. Firefighters, many working with outdated equipment, face serious risks.

Images of exhausted civil defense crews have flooded social media. Several firefighters have suffered injuries and heat exhaustion. According to Civil Defense officials, even Turkish helicopters and ground units have joined the effort, alongside over 60 Syrian personnel.

Lebanon also dispatched two military helicopters on July 7 in coordination with Syrian authorities, marking a rare instance of cross-border cooperation.

A Region Unprepared

The fires have exposed systemic gaps in Syria’s environmental governance. Forests left untended after years of war have become firetraps, clogged with dry brush and debris. Equipment is outdated, fire lines are nonexistent, and local crews are undertrained and undermanned.

Raed al-Saleh acknowledged the weakness of Syria’s firefighting infrastructure: “We’re working with what we have, but it’s not enough. We need permanent fire stations, trained teams, and better tools.”

Engineer Shawkat Bilal, an environmental expert from Latakia, echoed the concerns. “We need specialized, localized fire response units—teams that understand the terrain and can react quickly,” he said. “And the government must invest in modern equipment and training.”

Environmental Fallout and the Long Road Ahead

The ecological toll is staggering. Fires have destroyed critical bird nesting grounds and wildlife habitats, threatening biodiversity. Subterranean water sources are also at risk, as extreme heat dries the soil and accelerates groundwater evaporation.

In areas like Wadi Basour, satellite imagery confirms extensive destruction. Similar damage is visible around Jabal al-Turkman, Kinsabba, and Baradoun Dam. Entire hillsides that once hosted dense forests are now blackened wastelands.

For residents like Abu Ismat in Rabia, the fires have brought a cruel déjà vu. After returning to his village post-conflict and rebuilding his life, he is once again packing his belongings—awaiting another evacuation. “I stayed last time, and I’m staying again. But the flames are getting closer,” he said.

A National Wake-Up Call

As climate threats escalate and political instability lingers, Syria stands at a crossroads. Will wildfires continue to be weaponized in political narratives? Or can this disaster finally serve as a wake-up call to build climate resilience?

What is clear is that Syria’s forests, people, and future cannot afford another season of denial, division, or delay.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.