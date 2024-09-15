Mekdad Distinguishes Between “Friends” and “Enemies” Inside Syria

In a recent interview with the Egyptian channel Sada al-Balad, Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad asserted that the presence of Russian and Iranian forces in Syria is legitimate while labelling the Turkish and American presences as “occupation.”

Mekdad emphasized that the Syrian government’s efforts are directed toward the eventual liberation of “every speck of soil occupied by Turkey, and every speck of soil occupied by the United States or separatist forces aligned with Western agendas.”

Addressing questions about the Iranian and Russian presence in Syria, Mekdad argued that their involvement does not infringe upon Syrian sovereignty. He stated that Iran and Russia were invited to Syria to help combat what he described as “diabolical forces” attempting to dominate the region with Western support.

Mekdad further dismissed any notion of Iranian ambitions in Syria, noting that Iran has ample land of its own and should be content with that. He emphasized that “the Arab land is ours,” and differentiated between the presence of allies and adversaries.

Mekdad made these comments during his visit to Egypt, following his participation in the Arab League ministerial meeting held in Cairo the previous Tuesday.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.