Madaniya Condemns Israeli Strikes on Syrian Territory, Urges National Unity and International Accountability

Madaniya has published a statement strongly condemning the recent Israeli strikes targeting Syrian government facilities and military units, describing them as a “flagrant violation of national sovereignty” and a “dangerous escalation” that risks plunging Syria deeper into internal conflict and instability.

Madaniya is a Syrian civil society and political movement, led by Ayman Asfari, a prominent Syrian-British businessman and philanthropist. The movement advocates for a democratic, pluralistic, and inclusive Syria through non-violent means. It promotes a civil state founded on citizenship, the rule of law, and peaceful political transition, firmly rejecting both dictatorship and extremism.

In its public statement, Madaniya denounced what it described as the “deliberate and systematic assault” by Israeli forces on sovereign Syrian institutions, including the General Command Headquarters and the Presidential Palace in Damascus, in addition to airstrikes on army units and internal security positions across the southern provinces.

The group also categorically rejected “calls advocating for Israeli intervention under the pretext of protecting members of the Druze community in al-Suweida,” asserting that such narratives serve only to deepen internal divisions and exploit Syria’s fragility for geopolitical gain.

“These Israeli attacks constitute a dangerous escalation that not only threatens the future of the Syrian people, but also seeks to destabilize the country and perpetuate a state of insecurity in southern Syria,” the statement read. “They further increase the risk of violent internal conflict that could endanger the unity of the country and its social cohesion.”

Madaniya emphasized that “our safety, stability, and future as Syrians rest in our shared belonging to this homeland,” and that unity and solidarity among Syrians are the only paths to preserving national integrity and preventing further violence.

The movement called for the immediate cessation of Israeli aggression and urged the international community to uphold its legal and humanitarian responsibilities in protecting national sovereignty and refraining from interference in Syria’s internal affairs.

Furthermore, Madaniya appealed to all Syrian national forces to embrace dialogue, protect civilians, and resist any attempts to fragment the nation. “We must work to mend the social fabric and defend what remains of our common national identity.”

Concluding its statement, Madaniya reiterated its belief that Syria’s future must not be “held hostage to any external power,” and that only through “the will of the Syrian people and the strength of independent national institutions—grounded in justice, sovereignty, and the rule of law”—can lasting peace and stability be achieved.