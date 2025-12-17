Britain Removes Four Names from Syria Sanctions List

The British government announced on Wednesday the removal of four individuals from its sanctions list on Syria, alongside the delisting of one individual from its sanctions regime on Iran, originally imposed under nuclear-related measures.

According to Reuters, the update follows the United Kingdom’s routine reviews to determine whether the continued designation of certain individuals or entities remains justified under prevailing legal criteria.

The government did not disclose the identities of those removed from the lists, nor did it elaborate on the specific reasons behind the decisions. It stated only that the move forms part of its established mechanisms for periodically assessing the appropriateness of sanctions listings.

United Kingdom’s Evolving Position on Syria

On 7 November, the British government lifted sanctions on Syrian President Ahmed al-Shar’ and Interior Minister Anas Khattab, just one day after a similar decision was adopted by the United Nations Security Council.

In a further development, the British government in October revoked the designation of “Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham” as a terrorist organisation. The move was presented as a gesture to enhance cooperation with the new Syrian government and to support its stated priorities in counterterrorism, migration management, and the dismantling of chemical weapons.

Earlier, in July, then Foreign Secretary David Lammy visited Damascus, following the formal restoration of diplomatic ties between the two countries. London at the time reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining pressure on the Syrian government to ensure continued progress in the fight against terrorism and the pursuit of long-term stability.

