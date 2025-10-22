Large-Scale Security Operation Targets ‘Al-Ghurabaa’ Brigade in Harem Amid Kidnapping and Extortion Allegations

On the morning of Wednesday, 22 October 2025, a major security operation was launched by the Internal Security Forces in the town of Harem, located in western Idlib province, targeting the so-called “French Camp”—a stronghold of the jihadist group Al-Ghurabaa, led by Omar Omsen, a French national of Senegalese origin.

According to field sources who spoke to Ultra Syria, heavy clashes broke out during the operation, involving intense exchanges of gunfire and the use of heavy weaponry. The Al-Ghurabaa brigade—estimated to comprise dozens of fighters, mostly French-speaking Europeans—mounted fierce resistance.

Official Statements

Brigadier General Ghassan Bakir, commander of the Internal Security Forces in Idlib province, stated: “The Internal Security Forces have taken urgent and decisive measures to protect civilians in the Al-Firdous camp in rural Idlib.” He explained that the operation was launched in response to complaints from local residents following a series of violations, most notably the kidnapping of a young girl by an armed group led by Omar Diaby—the real name of Omar Omsen.

Bakir said that security forces had encircled the camp, set up observation posts around its perimeter, and deployed units to control all entry and exit points. He noted that negotiations with Diaby for his voluntary surrender had failed, as he barricaded himself inside the camp, opened fire, provoked security personnel, and spread fear among residents.

Details of the Security Operation

A confidential source from the General Security Directorate told Ultra Syria that reconnaissance drones known as “Shaheen” were used overnight to track Omsen’s movements and to help identify the locations of his fighters, ultimately facilitating the launch of the operation. The source, who requested anonymity, confirmed that the primary objective was to capture Omsen alive, given accusations of kidnapping and extortion within the camp.

The operation was reportedly prompted by the abduction of a 10-year-old French girl, born in Syria to a father who had joined jihadist groups before his death. According to the source, Omsen accused the girl’s mother of being a “Shiite infidel.” However, a leaked audio recording revealed negotiations for the girl’s release in exchange for €20,000. The source described this demand as “blatant extortion.”

Omsen was also reportedly recorded ordering the public flogging of a French woman of Moroccan descent—40 lashes administered in front of her husband—accusing her of helping children escape the camp. The incident was cited as further evidence of Omsen enforcing a strict and arbitrary regime within the camp.

Objectives and Consequences

The security source stated that the operation aimed to dismantle the Al-Ghurabaa brigade, arrest Omsen, and ensure the protection of civilians, particularly women and children. During the raid, security forces deployed mortars and anti-armour weapons, facing fierce resistance from brigade fighters.

While no official casualty figures have been released, local sources reported that three Al-Ghurabaa fighters were killed and two security personnel injured.

Escalating Tensions

In response, Omsen released an audio statement accusing the Syrian government of “serving Western interests” and threatening further military escalation. Security forces subsequently reinforced their siege around the camp and established checkpoints throughout Harem.

The Al-Ghurabaa brigade issued a separate statement, accusing the Syrian government of bowing to French pressure to target French nationals, dismissing the allegations as part of a “coordinated smear campaign.”

Who Is Omar Omsen?

Born in Senegal in 1980, Omar Omsen moved to France at the age of seven. Prior to travelling to Syria in 2013, he worked in a fast-food restaurant and had a criminal record in France.

According to French intelligence, Omsen is considered a key recruiter of French-speaking fighters, believed to have facilitated the travel of roughly 80 per cent of them to Syria and Iraq. He initially joined Jabhat al-Nusra before founding the Al-Ghurabaa brigade, composed mainly of French and African fighters. In 2019, the United States designated him a “global terrorist” for leading a group of around 50 foreign fighters. Between 2020 and 2021, he was detained for 17 months by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham on charges of kidnapping a child and demanding ransom.

Analysis and Implications

Mohammad Khair Al-Shartah, a researcher specialising in Islamist movements, told Ultra Syria that the events in Harem reflect “escalating divisions within Idlib’s jihadist landscape.” He noted that the Al-Ghurabaa brigade had evolved into an autonomous group imposing its own laws, and that the accusations against Omsen suggest “crumbling internal loyalties.”

Shartah warned that ongoing confrontations could “ignite internal conflict among jihadist factions,” particularly as international pressure mounts to neutralise foreign fighters before they return to Europe. He cautioned that failure by the Syrian government to dismantle the brigade could strengthen claims of its ties to jihadist entities, while a successful operation would represent a key test of its capacity to impose law and order in the north.

Situation on the Ground

As of Wednesday evening, the camp remains under complete siege, with intermittent clashes continuing and plumes of smoke rising from several tents. Residents of Harem voiced concerns over a possible new wave of violence that could destabilise the region if hostilities persist in the coming days.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.