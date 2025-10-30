Justice Minister Vows Public Trials for Violations in Syrian Coast and Suweida

Syrian Minister of Justice Mazhar al-Wais has pledged that individuals accused of committing violations in the coastal regions and Suweida will face public trials, stressing that no one will escape accountability.

Transparency and Accountability

Al-Wais announced that trials are expected to begin shortly, stating they are intended to guarantee transparency and bring perpetrators to justice without exception. “When the time comes, it will be in full public view—a clear message that impunity will not be tolerated, whether for remnants of the old regime or for those who harmed civilians,” he said in an interview with Al-Mashhad channel.

He noted that a special investigative commission had been established to examine the events in Suweida, consisting of Ministry of Justice representatives working in coordination with the security services. The commission has reportedly arrested several suspects linked to the unrest and continues to collect evidence and testimonies from victims across various communities.

Investigations in Suweida and the Coast

The investigative body for Suweida was formed in August; however, Sheikh al-Aql Hikmat al-Hijri rejected its entry into the city centre, citing concerns over its lack of independence. He instead called for an international investigation.

Local sources confirmed that Syrian authorities have arrested several individuals following clashes in the western and northern countryside of Suweida. In July, the province witnessed deadly confrontations between Druze and Bedouin factions. Syrian forces intervened, but more than 1,500 people—mostly civilians—were killed. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported violations by all sides, including government forces.

A separate commission investigating the violence along the Syrian coast in March last year revealed that 1,426 people were killed, including 90 women. The inquiry identified 298 suspects implicated in the violations.

Minister al-Wais assured that those responsible, regardless of affiliation, would be held fully accountable.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.