Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham Imposes USD Fees on Entry of Vegetables from Aleppo to Idlib

The so-called “Crossings Department” of Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) has overseen the introduction of various types of vegetables, claiming this was done at the request of farmers. However, sources suggest the move is to benefit warlords by allowing them to monopolize these goods.

On September 5, 2024, activists shared a “violation receipt” on social media. The document imposed a fee of $170 for the transportation of vegetables, with the charge being for “carrying a violating substance.” Another receipt, issued by HTS in August 2024, levied a $75 fee for transporting vegetables from Aleppo’s northern countryside to Idlib.

Vegetable prices in Idlib, where HTS has restricted entry, have significantly increased compared to the northern countryside of Aleppo. For instance, while potatoes in Aleppo’s northern and eastern countryside cost between 6 to 7.5 Turkish liras, in Idlib and its surrounding areas, they range from 17 to 20 Turkish liras. This disparity has resulted in congestion at the Ghazawiya commercial crossing, with trucks and cars loaded with vegetables waiting to enter.

The Minister of Economy in the Syrian Interim Government, Abdul Hakim al-Masri, previously stated that the Ghazawiya crossing, controlled by HTS, imposes very high taxes, likely intended to direct investments into HTS-controlled areas.

HTS has also tightened restrictions on fuel and foodstuff deliveries from the Syrian National Army-controlled areas in Aleppo’s countryside to HTS-held territories in northwestern Syria. This includes scrutiny on items such as tomatoes, peppers, and grapes.

Moreover, HTS continues to impose new taxes on goods entering Idlib governorate through the Ghazawiya and Deir Ballout crossings, leading to heavy congestion and criticism. Despite widespread complaints, HTS has yet to respond to the backlash.

