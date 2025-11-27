Islamic Jihad Denies Israeli Claims of Enhanced Military Presence in Syria

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement has firmly denied reports circulating on various websites and social media platforms, which allege that its military wing is expanding its operational presence within Syrian territory. In a strongly worded statement, the group dismissed the claims as “a fabricated narrative devoid of any factual foundation.”

In an official communiqué, the movement warned that such assertions are deliberate attempts to sow discord and incite hostility against the Palestinian people, particularly those living in refugee camps across Syria. This emphatic denial came just hours after Israel’s public broadcaster, Kan, aired a report on Wednesday morning claiming that Islamic Jihad is covertly establishing a significant military infrastructure within Syria. The report also suggested that this development mirrors Hamas’s growing presence in Lebanon and its deepening coordination with Hezbollah.

According to the Israeli report, the group has recently been reinforcing its positions in Palestinian refugee camps near Damascus, capitalising on Syria as a strategic platform for stockpiling weapons, especially in light of restrictions imposed by the United States on Israeli military activity within Syrian territory. The broadcast further alleged that the new Syrian administration, under President Ahmad al-Sharaa, is fully aware of these purported activities, with a designated “special envoy” reportedly facilitating communication with Islamic Jihad’s leadership. The report ominously suggested that this new force could be mobilised “at any moment” to launch attacks on northern Israel.

These claims come amid a persistent Israeli media campaign portraying Syria as an imminent security threat. This narrative has gained momentum following Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s recent foray into southern Syria—an act widely interpreted by political analysts as a strategic move to justify Israel’s continued military presence and operations in the region. By linking Syria to the actions of Palestinian armed factions, Tel Aviv appears to be constructing a narrative of a new “northern front,” evocative of the traumatic events of 7 October. The objective, observers suggest, is to secure a free hand for military escalation, exert pressure on the nascent Syrian government, and tarnish its standing on the international stage.

These developments, viewed as part of broader geopolitical manoeuvres, highlight the precariousness of post-revolutionary Syria’s sovereignty and the critical need for astute diplomacy in steering through these emerging challenges.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.