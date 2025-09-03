Investigation into Suweida Violations: Detentions and Next Steps

Ammar Ezz al-Din, spokesperson for the Suweida Events Investigation Committee, has confirmed the arrest of several individuals suspected of committing violations during the violent clashes in Suweida governorate in July 2025. The arrests are seen as a precursor to formal judicial proceedings.

Speaking to Syria TV, Ezz al-Din said the Syrian Ministry of Interior had detained multiple suspects based on video footage widely circulated on social media, which documented various abuses during the unrest. The committee has also interrogated several individuals, including high-ranking figures, to establish a legal framework and timeline of events.

“We obtained videos documenting violations committed by all parties involved. The Ministries of Interior and Defence provided us with images of suspects, who have since been arrested and are currently under investigation pending referral to the judiciary,” he stated.

Ezz al-Din reiterated the committee’s call for public trials of those found responsible, adding that a list of suspects’ names would be made public upon the conclusion of the inquiry. He highlighted the Syrian government’s commitment to transparency and accountability, noting that Justice Minister Mazhar al-Wais is overseeing the committee’s work and intervening where necessary to overcome procedural obstacles. Brigadier General Shaher Imran, head of internal security in Daraa, has also pledged to arrest any individuals identified by the committee.

Investigative Challenges Within Suweida City

Addressing concerns over the committee’s ability to conduct investigations within Suweida city, Ezz al-Din explained that the team has accessed areas in the western countryside where violations took place and has collected substantial documentation from these zones. Investigations inside Suweida city itself are being conducted indirectly, through a mechanism involving trusted local collaborators.

In addition, the committee has met with witnesses from Suweida in Jaramana and Ashrafiyat Sahnaya, and interviewed confidential informants at the Ministry of Justice. These individuals have provided critical insights into the nature and scope of the alleged violations.

Criticism of Amnesty International Report

Ezz al-Din also took aim at a recent Amnesty International report which documented the extrajudicial execution of 46 Druze individuals by government and affiliated forces on 15 and 16 July 2025. While acknowledging the report’s importance, he described it as “incomplete,” arguing that it failed to account for violations committed by all parties, including Druze and Bedouin factions.

“Issuing a report that focuses solely on one side exacerbates tensions rather than defusing them,” he warned, calling on international human rights organisations and civil society actors to maintain impartiality and investigate violations by all actors equally.

Background to the Investigation

The Ministry of Justice formed the investigative committee on 31 July 2025 to probe the events surrounding the clashes in Suweida, which erupted on 13 July following a series of mutual kidnappings between Druze factions and Bedouin tribes. The violence—which left more than 1,000 people dead, including civilians—was intensified by government military involvement and Israeli airstrikes.

The committee, chaired by Judge Hatem al-Naasan, has been tasked with uncovering the full extent of the events, documenting abuses against civilians, and ensuring accountability. It is required to submit periodic reports and to deliver its final findings within three months.

The investigation comes amid mounting allegations of grave violations, including extrajudicial killings and sectarian violence. Graphic videos have emerged showing security forces executing civilians, including a hospital worker, drawing widespread condemnation. While the Syrian government has pledged accountability, many in Suweida have voiced scepticism, calling for an independent international inquiry due to a lack of trust in state-led mechanisms.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.