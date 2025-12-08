International Commission of Inquiry: Syria’s Transitional Phase Remains Fragile

The Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Syria stated on Sunday that the country’s transitional phase remains “fragile.”

The Commission noted that while many Syrians commemorate the fall of the former regime in various regions, others live under renewed security threats. A significant number, it warned, may once again face the harsh reality of sleeping in tents as winter approaches.

It highlighted that the fate of thousands of forcibly disappeared individuals remains an unresolved trauma, stating that healing from this ongoing wound, and overcoming the widespread destruction left by the war—along with subsequent waves of violence since 8 December—requires collective resilience, international backing, and enduring patience.

Recalling the atmosphere of cautious optimism that marked the end of 2024, the Commission urged both Syrians and the international community to confront current challenges with seriousness and coordinated action, according to a report by UN News.

It reaffirmed its commitment to supporting a better future for Syrians, working alongside local civil society organisations that, since 2011, have played a pivotal and invaluable role.

The Commission also expressed its deep appreciation for finally being granted access to Syrian territory after years of denied entry. It welcomed the Syrian transitional government’s openness to dialogue on human rights and reiterated its readiness to assist all efforts aimed at preventing a recurrence of the violations witnessed throughout the conflict.

In recent months, several regions—including coastal areas and the governorate of Suwayda—have experienced renewed violence, leading to further displacement and deepening societal divisions. These developments have raised broad concerns over the country’s trajectory in the next phase, the Commission said.

It reported that many communities continue to suffer from insecurity, compounded by ongoing conflicts and recurrent Israeli military strikes.

Since 2011, the Commission has documented systematic patterns of violence committed by the deposed regime, describing them as acts of organised criminal violence against civilians.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, has urged the transitional government to prioritise accountability, justice, peace, and security as essential foundations for a successful transition.

The Commission also documented extensive violations perpetrated by the so-called Islamic State (ISIS), other armed groups, and forces from various countries involved in the Syrian conflict.

It reaffirmed its solidarity with all victims of violations—past and present—expressing hope for an end to cycles of vengeance and the advancement of a Syria governed by the rule of law and respect for the rights of all citizens.

On Friday, the UN Human Rights Chief stated that much more must be done to end violations and achieve justice, noting that steps taken by the transitional government so far represent only an initial phase.

Thameen Al-Kheetan, spokesperson for the Commission, outlined recent developments, including the establishment of two national bodies for transitional justice and for the missing, two investigative committees focusing on violence in coastal regions and Suwayda, a draft law on transitional justice, and the commencement of trials for individuals accused of committing violent acts in the Syrian coast.

Despite these steps, Al-Kheetan pointed to the continued flow of disturbing reports of summary executions, arbitrary killings, and kidnappings—mainly targeting individuals and communities accused of affiliations with the former regime.

He detailed a wide range of violations including sexual violence, arbitrary detention, looting, destruction of homes, forced evictions, and the confiscation of properties. He also cited restrictions on freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.

Al-Kheetan noted that many of these violations have targeted minority communities such as Alawites, Druze, Christians, and Bedouins, fuelled by rising hate speech both online and in public discourse.

He further highlighted that the past year saw repeated Israeli military operations resulting in civilian casualties, arrests, and home searches. The rapid integration of former armed groups into the new security forces, he warned, occurred without adequate human rights screening. This underscores the urgent need for comprehensive security sector reform to prevent the inclusion of perpetrators of serious abuses and to ensure that violations are not repeated.

The Commission called for independent, thorough, and transparent investigations into all past and ongoing violations, and for accountability for those responsible. It stressed the need to address the root causes of these abuses to secure victims’ rights to redress and compensation.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.