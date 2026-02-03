Internal Security Forces Enter Qamishli to Widespread Public Welcome

Internal Security Forces began entering the city of Qamishli on Tuesday, February 3, as part of implementing the agreement between the Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). Their arrival drew a large and enthusiastic public reception along the route connecting Tal Barak and Qamishli.

According to a correspondent for Al-Ikhbariya, the convoy reached the outskirts of the city after advancing through surrounding villages and towns. Residents gathered in significant numbers along the road, stopping the convoy at several points to greet the forces, which slowed their progress due to the density of the crowds.

Popular celebrations extended for nearly 20 kilometers, with men, women, and children—some on motorcycles, others on foot—converging to welcome the convoy. Residents raised Syrian flags on electricity poles, a scene the correspondent described as reflecting widespread joy at the forces’ arrival.

The deployment is part of the agreement’s provisions, which call for Internal Security Forces to enter Qamishli to maintain security, prepare conditions for the return of civilian institutions, and initiate subsequent steps related to integrating the SDF into state structures.

On Monday, Brigadier General Marwan Al-Ali, commander of Internal Security in Al-Hassakeh Governorate, announced the start of the forces’ entry into Al-Hassakeh city. This followed a two-day field tour of several sites and headquarters in Al-Hassakeh and Qamishli to assess the security situation and determine deployment mechanisms.

In a statement to Al-Ikhbariya, Al-Ali said that vehicles and personnel from the Ministry of Interior had already been deployed to a designated location in Al-Hassakeh. A similar contingent was scheduled to enter Qamishli the following day as part of a phased plan to implement the agreement, beginning with the security component.

He confirmed that Asayish forces and other security formations would be gradually integrated into the Ministry of Interior’s approved structure, and that directorates would return to their former headquarters where they operated prior to the Syrian revolution.

Al-Ali noted that ambiguity surrounding the security situation in the initial phase caused a delay in the forces’ entry, as a precaution against potential provocations. He added that journalists were asked not to enter the area today to ensure their safety.

He affirmed that the forces currently deployed in Al-Hassakeh would remain in place until subsequent phases of the plan are completed and additional units enter according to the established schedule.

On January 30, a government source announced the conclusion of a comprehensive agreement between the government and the SDF for a ceasefire and the launch of an integrated political, security, and military track to reintegrate the northeastern region.

The source explained to Al-Ikhbariya that the agreement includes an immediate ceasefire, the withdrawal of military forces from contact lines, and their replacement with Internal Security Forces affiliated with the Ministry of Interior in the centers of Al-Hassakeh and Qamishli, with the aim of enhancing stability.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.