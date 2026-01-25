International Coalition Transfers More Than 300 ISIS Detainees from Al-Hassakeh’s Al-Sina’a Prison

International Coalition forces have transferred more than 300 detainees affiliated with the Islamic State (ISIS) from the Al-Sina’a prison facility in the city of Al-Hassakeh under stringent security measures over the past forty-eight hours.

A source familiar with the operation told Syria TV that the Coalition transported a second group of detainees—approximately 150 individuals—in the early hours of Sunday from Al-Sina’a prison, in preparation for their relocation to Iraq.

According to the same source, the first group, also numbering around 150 detainees, was moved earlier to the Khrab al-Jeer base in the Qamishli countryside before being transferred onward to Iraq.

The source added that the operation is being carried out with a high degree of secrecy, under the protection and direct supervision of US forces during late-night hours, due to concerns that the convoys could be targeted by attacks from ISIS sleeper cells.

Prisons Under SDF Control

Hassakeh and its surrounding areas have witnessed continuous flights by Coalition drones and warplanes in recent days, coinciding with the start of detainee transfers from prisons in the province.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) currently oversee Al-Sina’a prison, the central prison in Hassakeh, and Alaya prison in Qamishli. These facilities collectively hold more than 5,000 ISIS members.

Ongoing Investigations and Nationality Verification

In this context, Iraqi government spokesperson Bassem Al-Awadi stated last Wednesday that Baghdad has so far received 150 ISIS detainees transferred from northeastern Syria. He noted that investigations are underway to verify their nationalities, with the aim of repatriating foreign nationals to their home countries and prosecuting Iraqi detainees in accordance with Iraqi law.

Last Thursday, US Secretary of Defense Pete Higseth announced that foreign ISIS fighters would be held temporarily in Iraq.

Connection to Ceasefire Extension

On Saturday, the Syrian Ministry of Defense announced a 15-day extension of the ceasefire across all operational sectors of the Syrian Arab Army, effective from 23:00 on January 24, 2026.

The Ministry stated that the extension “supports the American operation to evacuate ISIS detainees from SDF-run prisons to Iraq.”

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.