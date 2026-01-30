Comprehensive Integration Agreement… Syrian Official Announces “Final Agreement” with the SDF

A source in the Syrian government announced that an agreement had been reached on a ceasefire between Damascus and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), under a comprehensive deal that includes an understanding on a phased process for the integration of military and administrative structures between the two sides.

According to the source, as reported by Reuters, the agreement includes the withdrawal of military forces from contact lines and the deployment of Internal Security Forces affiliated with the Ministry of Interior to the centres of the cities of Hassakeh and Qamishli, with the aim of enhancing stability and launching the process of integrating security forces in the region. It also provides for the formation of a military division comprising three brigades from the SDF, in addition to the creation of a Kobani (Ayn al-Arab) brigade within a division affiliated with Aleppo governorate.

The source added that the agreement includes the integration of the Autonomous Administration’s institutions into Syrian state institutions, with the regularisation of civilian employees, the settlement of the civil and educational rights of the Kurdish community, and guarantees for the return of displaced persons to their areas. The source noted that “the agreement aims to unify Syrian territory, enforce the rule of law, and achieve full integration in the region by strengthening cooperation between the relevant parties and unifying efforts to rebuild the country.”

“Phased” integration process

For its part, the SDF said in a statement that the agreement includes an understanding on a phased integration process for military and administrative forces between the two sides. The agreement provides for the withdrawal of military forces from contact lines and the entry of Internal Security Forces affiliated with the Ministry of Interior into the centres of the cities of Hassakeh and Qamishli. It also stipulates the formation of a military division comprising three brigades from the Syrian Democratic Forces, in addition to the formation of a Kobani brigade within a division affiliated with Aleppo governorate, as well as the integration of the Autonomous Administration’s institutions into state institutions with the regularisation of civilian employees. The agreement also seeks to settle the civil and educational rights of the Kurdish people and to guarantee the return of displaced persons to their areas.

Extension of the ceasefire

On Saturday evening, the Syrian Ministry of Defence announced an extension of the ceasefire in north-eastern Syria, which it had initially declared last Tuesday, following the Syrian government’s reaching of new understandings with the Syrian Democratic Forces, which the latter confirmed its commitment to.

The Ministry of Defence said it would extend the ceasefire across all operational sectors of the Syrian Arab Army for a period of 15 days, “in support of the US operation to evacuate Islamic State detainees from SDF prisons to Iraq”.

For its part, the SDF said in a statement that the agreement had been extended through international mediation and in parallel with the continuation of dialogue, affirming its commitment to the agreement, which it described as “a step aimed at reducing escalation and protecting civilians, as well as creating the necessary conditions to achieve stability in the region.”

