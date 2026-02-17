SDF Integration into Syrian Ministry of Defense: Mazloum Abdi Outlines Agreement Mechanisms and Remaining Challenges

Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Commander Mazloum Abdi confirmed that his forces will be integrated into brigades operating under the Syrian Ministry of Defense, revealing new details about the implementation process and the obstacles that remain.

Speaking at the “Council of Notables Meeting” in Al-Hassakeh on Tuesday, Abdi said an agreement had been reached to incorporate SDF units into Defense Ministry brigades. He noted, however, that an “issue” had emerged regarding the appointment of a Deputy Minister of Defense in Damascus — a matter he suggested could delay the process.

Abdi acknowledged that the integration file “may take some time,” but expressed confidence that it would ultimately succeed. He also stressed the importance of maintaining the positions of security personnel within the structure of the Syrian Ministry of Interior, according to Kurdish media outlets.

Reflecting on the past, Abdi said the SDF had “made mistakes and witnessed their consequences,” adding that lessons learned would guide the next phase.

Field Developments

On the ground, Abdi called for the withdrawal of military forces from the vicinity of Ain al-Arab (Kobani) and their replacement with security units. He stated that SDF military forces had already returned to their barracks in order to maintain stability and continue implementing the agreement reached with the Syrian government.

Abdi added that the institutions of the Autonomous Administration would retain their directors and members during their integration into the Syrian state framework. He emphasized that Kurdish-majority areas would preserve their local character by remaining under the administration of their own residents.

A Comprehensive Agreement Between Damascus and the SDF

In late January, the Syrian government and the SDF reached what both sides described as a “final and comprehensive” agreement outlining a phased integration of military and administrative structures into Syrian state institutions.

The agreement includes:

Withdrawal of military forces from contact lines

Deployment of Interior Ministry security forces into the centers of Al-Hassakeh and Al-Qamishli

Formation of a military division composed of three brigades drawn from SDF forces

Establishment of a dedicated brigade for Ain al-Arab (Kobani) within a division affiliated with Aleppo Governorate

A government source told Reuters that the agreement also provides for integrating Autonomous Administration institutions into state structures while retaining civil servants, resolving civil and educational rights for the Kurdish community, and ensuring the return of displaced residents to their areas.

According to the source, the agreement aims to “unify Syrian territories, enforce the law, and achieve full integration in the region by enhancing cooperation between the relevant parties and unifying efforts to rebuild the country.”

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.