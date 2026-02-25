Syrian Interior Ministry: SDF Withdrew from Al-Hol Without Coordination, Security Plan Activated for Hassakeh

The Syrian Ministry of Interior announced Wednesday that the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) withdrew from the Al-Hol camp without prior coordination with either the Syrian government or the international coalition, creating what officials described as a major security vacuum.

At a press conference, Ministry Spokesperson Noureddin al-Baba said that before Syrian Arab Army units and internal security forces arrived at the site, “widespread escapes” had taken place. He reported that authorities discovered more than 100 breaches in the camp’s perimeter fence, openings that facilitated smuggling operations and irregular departures.

Al-Baba described Al-Hol as “a detention center in reality, not a shelter camp,” likening it to forced-detention facilities. He said humanitarian conditions were “shocking by all standards,” noting that thousands of people had been held for years in a semi-desert environment lacking basic infrastructure—conditions he argued violated fundamental principles of justice and human rights.

According to the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the Ministry immediately began securing the camp by sealing fence breaches and placing the facility under the supervision of “competent authorities.” Work is underway to meet humanitarian needs in coordination with civil society organizations, and a process has begun to verify the identities and documentation of those detained.

‘Comprehensive Vision’ for Women, Children, and the Elderly

Addressing the situation of vulnerable groups, al-Baba stressed that women, children, and the elderly “are not criminals by virtue of their family ties.” He outlined a government plan—developed with several ministries—to rehabilitate these groups and reintegrate them into society. The plan includes transferring residents to an alternative site with improved living conditions and easier access to services, as well as providing identification documents and resolving the status of unregistered children.

Al-Baba added that the Ministry is tracking individuals who left the camp irregularly, noting that most have been returned and their legal status regularized.

Security Plan for Hassakeh

Turning to the broader security situation in Hassakeh province, the spokesperson detailed a comprehensive deployment plan prepared by the Ministry of Interior. The plan is being implemented alongside the entry of Syrian Arab Army units, in line with the agreement signed between the Syrian government and the SDF.

The Ministry is also conducting a detailed census and coordinating with relevant organizations and NGOs to verify the identities of displaced persons and reconcile documentation across civil registries. This effort is intended to pave the way for a unified national database covering all Syrian provinces.

Concluding his remarks, al-Baba said: “We pledge to our people that the Ministry of Interior will remain a hand of protection and safety, working to return every affected person to their community as a citizen enjoying their rights and fulfilling their duties within a state of law and institutions.”

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.