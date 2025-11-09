Homs Bar Association Sounds the Alarm: Province on the Brink of Vigilante Chaos

The Homs Bar Association has issued a stark warning over the province’s deteriorating security and legal environment, warning that Homs risks becoming a hotbed of lawlessness, violence and vigilante justice. The union stressed that this trajectory poses a direct threat to civil peace and severely undermines public confidence in state institutions.

The statement, released on 5 November 2025, squarely blamed the Ministry of Interior and security agencies for the current instability.

This intervention comes amid a notable increase in violent incidents, including murders and assaults. The Bar Association noted that the persistence of these crimes stems from the widespread belief that perpetrators can act with impunity.

The union called for immediate action to rein in the spread of unregulated weapons and to impose stricter conditions on their possession. It urged that all individuals involved in acts of violence be brought to justice, stressing that only legal accountability can preserve the rule of law.

From Street Violence to Online Incitement

The Bar Association’s concerns extended beyond physical violence. It highlighted the growing role of social media in fostering lawlessness, pointing to suspicious pages that encourage blackmail, defamation and hate speech. The union called for strict enforcement of the country’s cybercrime law to curb such digital incitement.

The statement also underlined the Bar Association’s role as a cornerstone of civil society and a key counterpart to the judiciary. It asserted that the strength of any nation is measured by its commitment to legal order and security.

Observers have noted the significance of this warning in light of ongoing tensions between the executive authorities and professional unions, particularly after past reports of attacks on lawyers during the course of their duties. The union’s reference to “impunity” echoes earlier human rights reports condemning both security violations and the lack of legal accountability.

Text of the Statement – Homs Bar Association, 5 November 2025

In fulfilling its responsibilities, the Council of the Homs Bar Association has observed a growing phenomenon of assaults on individuals and property by some members of the public, without turning to official channels or the judiciary. This behaviour has led to widespread insecurity and weakened public trust in the institutions tasked with safeguarding society, thereby threatening stability and undermining the government’s efforts to maintain civil order.

The Council calls on the relevant security agencies, particularly the Ministry of Interior, to fulfil their duties in protecting lives and property, controlling the spread of weapons, enforcing strict conditions on ownership, ending impunity and ensuring that all perpetrators are brought to justice.

While acknowledging the efforts made by the state in this regard, the Council stresses that killings, assaults and incitement persist because offenders believe they will not be punished.

The Council has also noted the presence of social media platforms that incite violations, extortion and defamation, contributing to a culture of lawlessness. It urges the authorities to apply the cybercrime law rigorously.

The Council reaffirms that the progress of any state depends on the rule of law, stability, respect for public institutions and the right of every citizen to safety, dignity and life.

As one of the key pillars of Syrian civil society and a defender of justice, the Homs Bar Association condemns these crimes and the unchecked spread of arms. It calls on all responsible agencies to act decisively, and it reaffirms its commitment to monitoring and challenging any phenomenon that undermines peace and security.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.