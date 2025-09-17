Historic Visit: Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa Hosted by Middle East Institute in New York

In a landmark moment for Syrian diplomacy, the Middle East Institute (MEI) in New York City will host Syrian Interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa for a high-profile dialogue on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. It is the first visit by a Syrian head of state to the United States in nearly six decades, taking place just nine months after the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime and at a time when Damascus is navigating a fragile transitional phase.

Al-Sharaa is set to join Charles Lister, Senior Fellow and Director of MEI’s Syria Initiative, in a conversation expected to attract wide international attention. The session will provide a rare opportunity to hear directly from Syria’s new leadership on the country’s future trajectory, its evolving relationship with Washington and regional powers, and the formidable challenges of democratic transition and state-building.

The event reflects a growing measure of international recognition for Syria’s interim government, offering Damascus a prominent platform to articulate its vision on the global stage. By engaging in an open, public dialogue, al-Sharaa signals a willingness to build bridges of trust with both world powers and regional stakeholders, underscoring Syria’s re-emergence as a constructive actor in international affairs.

Announced by MEI on X on September 16, the program highlights the critical juncture at which Syria now stands. Al-Sharaa’s remarks are expected to shape perceptions of the country’s path forward—both at home and abroad—as the new leadership seeks to consolidate legitimacy and chart a sustainable course out of conflict.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.