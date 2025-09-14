High Committee Expects People’s Assembly Elections Before End of September

The High Committee for the People’s Assembly Elections has indicated that parliamentary elections are expected to take place before the end of September. The committee is currently reviewing applications for membership in the electoral bodies, in preparation for the release of the final candidate lists.

Nawar Najma, spokesperson for the committee, stated in a post on the “X” platform: “The review of candidacy applications for membership in the electoral bodies is currently underway, in preparation for finalising their lists.”

He added: “A precise timeline for the electoral process will be determined once the final lists of the electoral bodies are announced, with elections expected to be held before the end of September.”

Related Developments

On Saturday, the High Committee issued Resolution No. 31, which included the finalised list of subcommittees in parts of the Raqqa and Al-Hasakah governorates.

Nawar Najma previously confirmed that the establishment of these subcommittees in certain areas of Al-Hasakah and Raqqa came in response to residents’ desire to participate in the electoral process. These areas are under Syrian government control, enabling local populations to take part in the upcoming elections.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.