Government Discloses Identity and Motive of Zeidel Murderer; Announces Arrest of 120 Suspects in Subsequent Rioting

At a press conference held in Homs on Wednesday, Brigadier General Noureddine al-Baba, spokesman for the Ministry of the Interior, announced that the perpetrator of the double murder in the village of Zeidel, in rural Homs, was a close relative of the victims and that the motive was robbery. He also reported the lawful detention of 120 individuals suspected of involvement in the unrest that followed the killings.

The crime, which took place on 23 November and claimed the lives of a husband and wife, was quickly solved thanks to the diligence of the Criminal Investigation Department, working in close coordination with the Internal Security Command in Homs. Within days, the full circumstances of the incident were brought to light.

General al-Baba stressed that the act was purely criminal in nature and devoid of any sectarian motive. In an effort to mislead investigators and incite unrest, the assailant had written sectarian slogans in the victims’ blood and set fire to the home in an attempt to destroy evidence. From the earliest stages, preliminary inquiries had indicated a criminal rather than communal motive. Once the circle of suspicion was broadened, the suspect was identified and arrested in accordance with legal procedures.

The murderer has been named as Mohammed al-Hamid bin Khalifa, born in 1999, a habitual user of crystal methamphetamine, and the nephew of the slain woman. Exploiting the trust that granted him free access to the couple’s home, he entered with the intention of stealing. Upon being discovered, he killed both victims, wrote provocative sectarian slogans in their blood, and set the house ablaze in an effort to cover his tracks.

Through professional expertise and detailed forensic work, the investigative team uncovered conclusive evidence that led directly to the perpetrator, who subsequently confessed to all charges. The Ministry intends to release recordings of the confession to the public in due course.

General al-Baba extended the Ministry’s condolences to the bereaved family and praised their patriotic self-restraint. He also commended the people of Homs and their community leaders for their vigilance and sense of civic duty, which prevented any escalation of civil strife. At the same time, he condemned all acts of lawlessness that followed the murders, confirming that 120 individuals suspected of participating in the riots had been detained.

He called for caution in the dissemination of information, warning against fabricated narratives designed to divide Syrian society. He affirmed that Homs would continue to serve as a model of national unity and assured the public that the Ministry remains committed to protecting the dignity of every Syrian citizen without exception.

General al-Baba also revealed that the Ministry of the Interior is working with the Ministry of Defence to develop lasting measures for the regulation of firearms. New legislation will soon be introduced to govern gun licensing and hold violators accountable. He noted that the matter of compensating those affected by the violence will be considered at the appropriate time.

In conclusion, General al-Baba described security as a shared responsibility between the state and its citizens. He pledged that the Ministry will continue to strengthen its technical and operational capabilities, drawing on international best practices to fulfil its responsibilities.

Aftermath of the Crime

On the day of the murders, Dr Abdul Karim Ghali, Director of Health in Homs, reported that hospitals had received the bodies of the couple along with 18 wounded individuals. Most injuries were caused by indiscriminate gunfire, while others resulted from traffic accidents amid the prevailing tension.

Security forces promptly imposed a curfew, and the Directorate of Education suspended classes the following Monday until order was restored. The governorate later reported preliminary damage to 19 homes, 29 vehicles, and 21 commercial properties. It affirmed that protective measures remain in place and that investigations are continuing under judicial supervision. Although the curfew has since been lifted, enhanced security deployments remain in effect to maintain order.

