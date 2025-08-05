From Germany to Deir ez-Zor: The Untold Story of Activist Kandi Al-Adai Before His Assassination

In a chilling reminder of Syria’s ongoing security vacuum, the body of media activist Kandi Al-Adai was found hanged in his apartment in Deir ez-Zor on Sunday, showing clear signs of torture. Forensic reports, leaked to the press, suggest the murder occurred on 1 August, sparking outrage among local activists.

Adai was widely respected for his tireless documentation of human rights abuses, exposing violations committed by all factions in Deir ez-Zor since the outbreak of the Syrian revolution in 2011.

No official statement has been issued by the city’s security authorities, fuelling widespread speculation. One prominent theory implicates Yusuf Hamada—known as “Abu Jdama”—a former member of the pro-regime National Defence militia, who was reportedly detained for questioning on Monday.

Sensitive Files and a Perilous Return

Adai had recently returned to Syria from Germany, where he had collaborated with the European Organisation for Development and Human Rights. Upon his return, he delved into explosive investigations, including:

The existence of mass graves in Deir ez-Zor

Properties seized by the former regime and affiliated militias

Torture and abuse in prisons operated by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF)

His friend Abdul Qadir al-Dakhoul, based in Germany, disclosed that Adai had compiled dozens of names and photographs of torture victims held by the SDF—a body of work that may have ultimately led to his death.

A Confrontation with Security Forces

In the weeks leading up to his murder, Adai clashed with local security forces after intervening in the detention of a female journalist from Latakia, reportedly from an Alawite background. During the confrontation, he was physically assaulted and briefly arrested, then released under threats to remain silent. Images shared with Dakhoul showed visible bruises and injuries sustained in the incident.

Adai lived in a neighbourhood densely populated by former members of the National Defence militia—many of whom had negotiated reconciliation agreements with the authorities. Given his robust physical condition—he had survived a stabbing by regime loyalists in 2012—observers believe the murder likely involved multiple assailants.

Public Outcry and Official Silence

The assassination has triggered widespread condemnation among activists in Deir ez-Zor, who accuse the authorities of wilful neglect. Their demands include:

Accountability for individuals affiliated with the former regime

An end to the protracted silence from Syria’s Interior and Justice Ministries

Clarification: “Is the victim being ignored simply because he hails from the marginalised region of Deir ez-Zor?”

Kandi al-Adai’s death stands as a stark testament to the dangers of truth-telling in a region where historic rivalries and evolving power dynamics continue to erupt into violence.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.