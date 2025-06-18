Former Assad-Era Security Chief Arrested in Lattakia on War Crimes Charges

In a significant development that signals growing accountability efforts in post-Assad Syria, the Syrian Ministry of Interior announced on Wednesday the arrest of a senior former regime officer, Brigadier General Daas Hassan Ali. The arrest was carried out in a “special operation” by the Internal Security Directorate in Latakia governorate.

According to the Ministry’s statement, Brig. Gen. Daas, who once headed the State Security Branch in Deir-ez-Zor during the Assad era, was apprehended after a period of intensive surveillance and monitoring. The ministry confirmed that he faces charges of war crimes, including grave violations against civilians and economic crimes, most notably the theft and sale of oil for personal profit. He has been referred to the competent judicial authorities for legal proceedings.

A Notorious Legacy in Deir-ez-Zor

Daas Hassan Ali’s name remains deeply etched in the memory of residents of Deir-ez-Zor, where he served as a powerful and feared figure even before the 2011 uprising. Originating from a village in Syria’s coastal region, he was widely known for his strong ties to Iran’s security presence in eastern Syria and for his role as a pillar of the regime’s repressive machinery.

Although he officially reached retirement age years ago, the Assad regime repeatedly extended his service—making him one of the longest-serving officers in the region. He was closely associated with other prominent regime figures such as Major General Jameh Jameh, Brigadier General Issam Zahreddine, Major General Mohammad Khaddour, and Brigadier General Mazen al-Kanj.

A Central Role in Early Crackdowns

Human rights reports and survivor testimonies have long accused Daas of orchestrating systematic crackdowns on peaceful protesters during the early days of the Syrian revolution. He played a key role in managing the security response in Deir-ez-Zor, including mass arrests, interrogations, and torture. Many of the city’s early demonstrators were detained and reportedly subjected to abuse under his direct supervision.

Rights groups have implicated Daas in the torture of thousands of detainees held in security branches, particularly in the early months of the uprising—when hundreds died under torture. His name has been frequently mentioned in documentation of war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in eastern Syria.

A Step Toward Accountability

Daas’s arrest is being viewed by many Syrians as a long-awaited step toward justice and as a test case for the transitional government’s seriousness in addressing the crimes of the past. However, observers caution that systemic accountability will require broader institutional reforms and transparent judicial processes capable of dealing with the legacy of one of the region’s most brutal security apparatuses.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.