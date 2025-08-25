Druze Factions Unite Under ‘National Guard’ as Spiritual Leader Calls for Secession

In a significant consolidation of power, the newly established “National Guard”—a military formation created under the auspices of Druze spiritual leader Sheikh Hikmat al-Hijri—has announced the integration of several major local armed factions in Syria’s southern Suwayda province. Chief among them is the influential Men of Dignity Movement.

The move marks a dramatic turn towards militarisation and potential separatism within the Druze community amid ongoing unrest and the diminishing authority of the central government.

Factions Unite Under One Banner

In a statement issued Monday, the National Guard confirmed the incorporation of multiple factions, including the Men of Dignity Movement, the Popular Unified Resistance, and the “Shields” of the South and the Mountain. This follows the earlier inclusion of the “164th Brigade” on Sunday.

The National Guard—formed just two days earlier on 23 August with Sheikh Hijri’s endorsement—now claims to comprise roughly 40 local armed groups operating in the predominantly Druze province.

Mazed Khaddaj, the newly appointed leader of the Men of Dignity Movement, appeared in a locally broadcast video pledging allegiance to Hijri and expressing support for both the new military structure and a parallel “Supreme Legal Committee” also established under the spiritual leader’s direction.

From Government Alignment to Separatist Ambitions

The inclusion of the Men of Dignity Movement is particularly notable. Originally founded in 2013 by the late anti-government cleric Sheikh Wahid al-Balous, the group had supported Syria’s new transitional government in Damascus following the fall of the Assad regime. However, its position shifted sharply after a deadly offensive launched by government forces in mid-July.

Under previous leader Yahya al-Hajjar, the group had emphasised cooperation with state security forces to maintain order. Its recent alignment with Hijri’s initiative represents a serious setback for the central government’s influence in the south.

Opposition to the move has also emerged. Laith al-Balous, son of the group’s founder and representative of the “Dignity Diwan”, criticised the use of the term “National Guard”, comparing it unfavourably to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard. He initially expressed relief that the Men of Dignity had not joined the force. Nonetheless, the movement later issued an official statement endorsing the merger as a necessary step in what it described as a struggle to “defend the Druze community’s existence against predatory enemies.”

Spiritual Leader Appeals for International Backing

In a forceful response to recent events, Sheikh Hikmat al-Hijri portrayed the creation of new military and political structures as vital to the Druze community’s survival. He described the latest wave of violence as “a new ordeal aimed at eradicating the Druze sect”.

Delivering his most direct appeal for separation to date, al-Hijri called upon the “honourable people of the world” and “free nations” to support the Druze community in declaring an autonomous region. He urged all factions to consolidate under a unified “Druze military arm” led by professional officers and supported by international partners.

Notably, the cleric expressed gratitude to countries he said had supported the Druze cause—”foremost among them the United States of America and Israel”.

His remarks followed a mass protest on 16 August in Suwayda’s central Al-Karama (Dignity) Square, where demonstrators demanding self-determination were seen waving Israeli flags. The unprecedented display signals a profound shift in local sentiment and underscores the rising tide of separatist aspirations within the province.







This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.