Autonomous Administration Denies Reports of Transferring Oil Fields to Damascus

A senior official in the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria has denied reports circulating about the transfer of oil fields to the Syrian government, describing such claims as unfounded. In a statement to North Press on Wednesday, the official emphasized that no agreement of this kind has been implemented.

“These reports are inaccurate,” the official stated, clarifying that the Autonomous Administration is still in the process of forming committees tasked with negotiating with Damascus on various outstanding issues, including the oil and fuel file.

Coordination with the Syrian government is ongoing, the official noted, particularly in regard to the establishment of specialized committees to discuss unresolved matters. However, he stressed that these committees are still in the early stages of formation and that none of the provisions related to oil have been put into effect thus far.

The statement comes amid renewed speculation about potential agreements between the Autonomous Administration and the Syrian government, especially concerning key economic sectors in the northeast such as oil. The Administration’s response appears aimed at quelling rumours and reaffirming that no formal handover has taken place.

