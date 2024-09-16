Assad Meets Russian Security Official Amid Naval Maneuvers and Regional Tensions

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad received the Secretary of the Russian Security Council, Sergei Shoigu, for discussions on international and regional security. According to the Syrian state news agency SANA, the meeting also focused on strengthening bilateral relations between Syria and Russia. While the exact date and location of the meeting were not disclosed, the talks are seen as part of broader cooperation between the two allies amid escalating tensions in the region.

Sergei Shoigu, one of Russia’s most prominent figures, has served as the country’s Defense Minister since 2012 and is known for overseeing major military operations, including Russia’s involvement in the Syrian conflict. Shoigu’s role in the Russian Security Council further solidifies his influence in shaping Moscow’s security and foreign policies.

This meeting comes in the context of increased Russian military activity in the Mediterranean. Following a series of naval maneuvers off the coast of Tartus, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the “Ocean-2024” drills. These exercises involved fleets from the Black Sea, Northern, and Pacific regions, including vessels such as the frigate Admiral Grigorovich, the cruiser Mercury, and the submarine Ufa. The drills simulated defence against mock attacks from boats and drones, with air cover provided by Mi-8AMTSh-V and Ka-52 helicopters, as well as Su-24M fighter jets. Electronic warfare systems were also tested, and anti-submarine operations were conducted using Il-38 aircraft and Ka-27 helicopters.

Tensions between Syria and the West have been rising, with Russian President Vladimir Putin warning of further escalation in the Middle East during his unannounced meeting with al-Assad in Moscow on July 25. The meeting, held on the 80th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Syria and Russia, emphasized deepening ties between the two nations but did not result in any formal agreements.

In addition to his diplomatic engagements, President al-Assad participated in a ceremony on September 15 to celebrate the birth of Prophet Mohammad at the Saad bin Muath Mosque in Damascus. Caretaker Endowments Minister Mohammad Abdul-Sattar Assayed used the occasion to highlight the challenges facing the Islamic world, including the ongoing violence and desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Zionist forces. He urged followers to take inspiration from the Prophet’s teachings in confronting these challenges with resilience and faith.