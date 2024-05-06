Anger Against Tahrir al-Sham in Idleb after Arrest of Activist

In the countryside of Idleb and Aleppo governorates, areas controlled by the Syrian opposition in northwestern Syria, numerous cities and towns have recently witnessed protests against Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS, formerly Jabhat al-Nusra). These protests were sparked by the arrest of an activist by the HTS’s security apparatus in Idleb countryside.

According to sources familiar with the matter, cities such as Binnish, Maarat Misrin, Taftanaz, Harim, Jericho, Kafar Takharim, and Salqin, as well as towns like Killi, Armanaz, and Atmeh in Idleb’s countryside, along with Darat Izza in western Aleppo countryside, have seen demonstrations against the practices of HTS and its security apparatus.

Reports indicate that residents and activists in Jericho initiated an open sit-in against HTS in response to the arrest of Ayman Halloum, a young organizer of the popular movement in the city. This protest started on Sunday evening, with demonstrators demanding the ousting of Abu Muhammad al-Julani, the leader of HTS, and the dissolution of the Public Security Agency and the Shura Council. They are also advocating for the formation of a new Shura Council comprising respected figures from Idleb governorate, independent of factional interests. Additionally, they are calling for reforms within the Salvation Government, urging it to remain unaffiliated with any military faction in the region. Other demands include the release of political prisoners and holding security personnel accountable for their actions within HTS.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.