Increased Repression and Unlawful Acts Against Syrians in Lebanon: A Deep Dive into Human Rights Violations

Recent investigations by Human Rights Watch (HRW) reveal a troubling escalation in the repression of Syrian nationals in Lebanon, including arbitrary detentions, torture, and forced deportations. This surge in human rights abuses has predominantly targeted Syrian opposition activists and army defectors.

From January to March 2024, HRW documented several instances of Syrian individuals being forcibly returned to Syria by the Lebanese Armed Forces and the General Directorate of General Security, the agency responsible for managing foreign residents’ entry and residency in Lebanon. Among these were a Syrian army defector and an opposition activist, both of whom were deported under duress.

In an unrelated case, Lebanese military intelligence detained and allegedly tortured a Syrian man involved in a solidarity protest for women in Gaza. The increasingly hostile environment for Syrian refugees in Lebanon is further exacerbated by local officials who openly scapegoat the refugee community, contributing to a climate of fear and violence.

The United Nations reported in March that over 13,772 individuals were deported or pushed back at the border with Syria in 2023 alone. The violence against Syrians in Lebanon intensified after the assassination of a local political figure on April 7, 2024, which the Lebanese army blamed on Syrian nationals. This accusation has led to widespread calls for Syrians to return to their homeland and triggered violent incidents across Lebanon.

Legal representatives and human rights activists, like Mohammed Sablouh from the Cedar Centre for Legal Studies, are deeply involved in cases concerning Syrian refugees. They face immense challenges as they navigate a legal landscape that seems increasingly inclined towards expelling Syrians without due consideration of their safety upon return.

HRW also highlighted the plight of specific individuals, such as Rafaat al-Faleh and Muaz al-Waer, who were deported back to Syria under precarious circumstances. Another case involved Yassin al-Atr, a Syrian opposition activist facing deportation despite a military court ruling allowing him bail and barring him from leaving Lebanon.

The international community and donor nations, which provide financial support to Lebanese security forces, are urged by HRW to reassess their involvement and ensure their contributions do not perpetuate these human rights abuses. The organization stresses the importance of establishing an independent mechanism to monitor the human rights impact of such funding.

This alarming trend underscores the ongoing challenges faced by Syrian refugees in Lebanon, who are caught between the harsh realities of their host country and the dangers of returning to a war-torn Syria. The call for action is clear: a concerted effort is required to protect the rights and dignities of these vulnerable populations.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.