Amnesty Exposes Suweida Massacre by Syrian Government Troops

Amnesty International has uncovered evidence of extrajudicial executions of 46 Druze individuals, including 44 men and two women, by Syrian government and affiliated forces in Suweida governorate on July 15–16, 2025. The killings, documented through verified videos, photos, and eyewitness testimonies, occurred in public squares, residential homes, a school, a hospital, and a ceremonial hall, marking a severe escalation of sectarian violence in southern Syria.

The organization’s investigation, supported by its Evidence Lab, verified 22 videos and photos showing armed men in military and security uniforms—some bearing official insignia—executing unarmed civilians. In one harrowing account, a father described watching his son’s body “dance as the bullets pierced him” at a checkpoint manned by security forces. Another witness recounted the execution of seven men in a home near Suweida’s national hospital, where armed men in beige uniforms gunned them down after promising safety.

Violence Amid Sectarian Clashes

The executions took place against a backdrop of clashes between Druze armed groups and Bedouin tribal fighters, which began on July 11. On July 15, Syrian government forces entered Suweida city, claiming to “restore stability” and imposing a curfew. Instead, their presence coincided with targeted killings and humiliating acts, such as the forcible shaving of Druze men’s mustaches—a deeply symbolic cultural insult.

That same day, Israeli airstrikes targeted Syrian military vehicles, killing at least 15 government personnel and further inflaming the conflict. Violence subsided only after government forces withdrew late on July 16.

Amnesty International’s Condemnation

Amnesty’s Syria researcher, Diana Semaan, condemned the killings as “extrajudicial executions,” a crime under international law. “The Syrian government must promptly, independently, impartially, and transparently investigate these executions and hold perpetrators accountable in fair proceedings,” she urged.

Semaan linked the atrocities to a broader pattern of impunity, recalling similar unpunished killings of Alawite civilians earlier in 2025. She warned that unchecked crimes continue to fuel unrest and erode confidence in the government’s ability to deliver justice.

Eyewitness Testimonies

Amnesty interviewed eight individuals who lost relatives and two direct eyewitnesses. One woman described hiding as armed men searched her home, while another saw her brothers and nephew executed in an unfinished building. Verified footage from Suweida’s national hospital on July 16 shows armed men, including one in a General Security uniform, executing medical worker Mohammed Rafiq al-Bahsas after forcing staff to kneel.

Government Response and Denial

On July 31, the Syrian Ministry of Justice announced a committee to investigate the violations. Yet, in a letter to the Interior and Defence Ministers on August 12, Amnesty reported receiving no updates on the inquiry’s progress.

The Defence Minister acknowledged “shocking and serious violations” by an “unknown group” in military uniforms but failed to clarify further. Amnesty’s findings, however, point to government and affiliated forces, some wearing uniforms with Islamic State-style patches—though IS has not claimed responsibility. “Instead of fearing justice, these men filmed themselves executing people,” Semaan said, urging an end to the cycle of impunity driving Syria’s sectarian violence.

A Fragile Transitional State

The Suweida massacre underscores the fragile state of Syria’s transitional government under President Ahmed al-Sharaa, who has struggled to unify the country since overthrowing Bashar al-Assad in December 2024. As Syria grapples with persistent sectarian divisions, Amnesty International warns that without genuine accountability, such atrocities will continue to destabilize the nation and deepen communal fractures.