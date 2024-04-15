Ambassador Dahhak at UN Security Council: Israeli and U.S. Policies Behind Regional Instability

During a U.N. Security Council session addressing threats to global peace, Syria’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Qussai al-Dahhak, unequivocally attributed responsibility for ongoing Israeli assaults and potential regional escalations to both the Israeli government and the U.S. administration. These actions, he argued, severely jeopardize peace and security across the region.

Ambassador Dahhak emphasized the urgent need for Western nations to reconsider their disruptive policies toward the Middle East and to proactively halt Israeli hostilities against Palestinians and the unlawful U.S. military presence in Syria.

“Our region’s turmoil is a direct consequence of the persistent aggression and significant breaches of international norms and the U.N. Charter by Israeli forces, particularly on Syrian soil, supported by the U.S.,” Dahhak stated.

He further noted that Syria has consistently alerted the Security Council and the General Secretariat through formal communications about the escalating dangers posed by Israeli military strategies, especially their unsuccessful objectives in Gaza.

“Syria assigns full accountability to Israeli authorities and the U.S. for the violence and any further deterioration of regional peace and security, asserting that our region has endured enough from their disregard for international law and U.N. principles,” he affirmed.

Ambassador Dahhak criticized the hypocrisy and double standards of some Western comments and endorsed Iran’s actions as a legitimate defence.

He recalled the foundational moment of the U.N. on April 25, 1945, at the San Francisco Conference, which set forth the Charter as a guideline for collective international efforts.

In conclusion, Dahhak, representing Syria—a founding member of the United Nations—reaffirmed the country’s commitment to the principles of the U.N. and expressed hope in its role in upholding global peace and resolving the underlying issues in the region, particularly those caused by the Israeli occupation.

Minister Mekdad Defends Iran’s Response to Israeli Actions as Legitimate Self-Defense

The pro-government Tishreen has also reported that Syria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Faisal Mekdad, affirmed the legitimacy of Iran’s actions against Israel, labelling them a rightful exercise of self-defence during a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.