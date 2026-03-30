UN Report Warns of Sharp Rise in Living Costs as Syrian Pound Continues to Decline

A new report from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) signals a deepening strain on Syrian households, with living costs continuing to climb through February 2026. The findings point to a steady depreciation of the Syrian pound and mounting inflationary pressures, widening the gap between income and expenditure and placing additional weight on families whose purchasing power has already been severely eroded.

According to data published on the ReliefWeb platform, the average cost of a small-to-medium basic food basket reached $169 USD, equivalent to roughly 1.97 million Syrian pounds. This marks a 2 percent increase in USD terms and a 4 percent increase in SYP compared with October 2025.

Inflation Outpaces the Exchange Rate

The report notes that prices continue to rise even as the pace of currency depreciation has slowed. This pattern suggests that inflation is now driven by deeper structural factors, including supply shortages and elevated production and transport costs, rather than exchange-rate fluctuations alone.

Clear regional disparities also emerged:

Central and Southern Syria: approximately $175, the highest recorded cost

Northeast Syria: around $172

Northwest Syria: approximately $156, the lowest average

These differences reflect uneven access to goods and varying supply-chain costs across regions divided by economic fragmentation and competing centers of influence.

Daily Expenses Continue to Expand

OCHA describes “structural inflation” as a defining feature of the current crisis, rooted in weak domestic production and heavy reliance on imports.

The Minimum Food Basket rose to $123, an increase of 3 percent

Non-food hygiene items reached $12, rising 4 percent in USD and 6 percent in SYP

Water trucking remains widely available, with an 85 percent availability rate, although shortages persist in Suwayda Governorate, which recorded the most severe bottlenecks.

Energy and Service Volatility

Markets in Hassakeh showed signs of recovery after disruptions in January.

The average price of a 24-kg cooking gas cylinder fell to $11, an 8 percent decrease, with general availability across most regions. Supply restrictions, however, continue in Northeast Syria.

Markets Under Persistent Pressure

Market accessibility has declined since October due to financial constraints on consumers and operational challenges for retailers. The report highlights Hassakeh, Aleppo, Raqqa, and Lattakia as areas facing a “double squeeze”: weak purchasing power on one side and high operating costs on the other.

OCHA concludes that most Syrian markets are functioning only partially or under growing stress. The living crisis has entered a more complex phase that extends far beyond price fluctuations. The report warns of a deepening imbalance between market stability and the population’s ability to endure, underscoring the fragility of daily life for millions of Syrians.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.