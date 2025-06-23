Syria’s Economy Minister Urges Private Sector to Raise Wages Following Public Sector Pay Hike

Syria’s Minister of Economy and Industry, Mohamed Nidal al-Shaar, has called on the private sector to raise employee wages in response to a presidential decree that significantly increased salaries for state employees.

Speaking to SANA news agency, Shaar described the two decrees issued on Sunday by President Ahmed al-Shara as “a crucial step at this sensitive juncture,” noting their economic, social, and humanitarian significance.

He stated that the wage hike would help revitalise domestic demand and stimulate economic activity, while also easing the financial burden on citizens, promoting social stability, and reaffirming the government’s commitment to improving living standards despite ongoing challenges.

“From our position within the Ministry of Economy and Industry,” Shaar added, “we urge our partners in the private sector, in all its forms, to follow suit by raising salaries and wages in accordance with these national directives. This is vital to improving citizens’ living conditions, upholding the principle of justice, and fostering integration between the public and private sectors.”

Salary Increase Details

President Ahmed al-Shara’s Decree No. 102 of 2025 mandates a 200% increase in fixed salaries and wages for civilian and military personnel across state institutions, effective from early July.

The decree applies to employees in ministries, government administrations, public institutions, state-owned enterprises, and all administrative units. It also includes those working in joint-sector entities in which the state holds a majority stake (50% or more).

Some categories were excluded from the decree, such as individuals on temporary contracts or those compensated based on production. However, Syrian contractors earning fixed wages equivalent to permanent employees are eligible for the increase.

Article Two clarifies that the raise does not extend to monthly-paid workers, daily labourers, seasonal and casual workers, agents, or part-time employees—except in cases where their wages align with those of permanent staff.

The decree also sets the new minimum wage at 750,000 Syrian Pounds per month, extending to private and cooperative sector workers not governed by State Employee Law No. 50 of 2004.

In a separate decree, President al-Shara approved a 200% increase in retirement pensions. The measure applies to individuals under existing insurance and pension schemes, beneficiaries of retired employees, and recipients of partial disability pensions who are not currently employed.

The decree ensures that any employee retiring after its enactment will receive a pension no less than what was due prior to the raise, with the new increment added.