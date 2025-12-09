Syrian Health Ministry: One Dead and Around 260 Injured in Damascus Stampede and Suffocation Incidents

The Syrian Ministry of Health announced the death of a 17-year-old and the treatment of approximately 260 individuals following stampede and suffocation incidents during the “Liberation Anniversary” celebrations in central Damascus.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Ministry said that its medical and ambulance teams responded to 247 cases on site, while 18 people were transferred to hospitals for further treatment.

The Ministry confirmed that the deceased was a young man who died from suffocation caused by severe overcrowding during the festivities. He was also reported to have suffered from a chronic heart condition. “All possible medical efforts were made to save him, but to no avail,” the statement noted.

The Ministry affirmed its commitment to public safety, stating that it had maintained full field readiness and reinforced the deployment of medical teams in areas of large gatherings. Emergency services and ambulance teams remain on high alert until the end of the celebrations. The Ministry also reminded the public to contact the unified emergency number 110 if needed.

Separately, the Syrian Civil Defence reported that its teams had provided first aid to dozens of individuals suffering from shortness of breath due to overcrowding and smoke from fireworks. The organisation also treated minor injuries caused by slips and falls, with approximately 30 people transported to hospital for precautionary check-ups and additional care.

“Avoid Umayyad Square” Warning

On Monday evening, the Damascus Governorate issued an urgent appeal urging the public to avoid Umayyad Square in the city centre due to safety concerns amid rising reports of stampede-related incidents.

In its official statement, the Governorate said:

“Dear residents and visitors of Damascus, please refrain from heading to Umayyad Square and its surroundings for your own safety.”

Syria TV’s correspondent reported that all roads leading to Umayyad Square and adjacent areas were closed. Internal security forces permitted only pedestrian exits and barred any further entry to the square owing to severe congestion in the area and on all approach routes.

