Syrian Authorities Halt Play Critical of Transitional Government

Syrian authorities have ordered the suspension of a theatrical production by the prominent duo, the Malas Brothers, following their public criticism of the transitional government’s policies. The decision has sparked outrage among artists and activists, raising concerns over the state of free expression in post-Assad Syria.

The Ministry of Culture halted performances of “All Naked, and You’re Doing Fine” and indefinitely suspended all theater workshops led by Mohammad and Ahmad Malas. The move came after the brothers condemned the government in a Facebook post, accusing it of failing to address ongoing violence and repression.

“Dear new government, we are sons of the 2011 revolution,” they wrote. “If things continue like this—with daily violations, massacres, and killings—we will soon be chanting the same slogans of 2011 again.” They clarified that their critique was not an endorsement of the former regime: “Bashar al-Assad and his father were criminals, but we refuse to justify injustice against any Syrian.”

A Return to Censorship?

The Malas Brothers, known for their satirical and politically charged theater, had recently returned to Syria after years in exile. Their performances in Damascus, Aleppo, and Latakia had proceeded without interference until their recent post. Many saw their homecoming as a sign of cultural revival following the fall of the Assad regime.

However, the suspension of their play—a visceral reflection on Syria’s trauma—has dashed hopes for a more open artistic climate. The production, which premiered in May, ends with a haunting question: “How can I kill you and you kill me? Here, in the place where we ate, danced, laughed, and slept?”

Wider Crackdown on Cultural Spaces

The decision follows another controversial move in July, when Damascus’s Awqaf Directorate terminated the lease of the historic Cinema Al-Kindi, intending to convert it into a religious-cultural center. Activists decried the move as an attempt to erase secular art spaces, leaving only one functioning cinema in the capital.

Film professionals and protesters gathered outside Al-Kindi last month, fearing a broader rollback of artistic freedoms. Critics argue that the transitional government, despite its promises, is replicating the repression of the past.

“This arbitrary decision proves that little has changed,” said one Syrian playwright who requested anonymity. “Artists are still silenced when they speak truth to power.”

As debates over Syria’s cultural future intensify, the Malas Brothers’ case has become a litmus test for whether the post-revolution era will tolerate dissent—or repeat the mistakes of its predecessor.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.