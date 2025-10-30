Syria Opens Doors to Global Hotel Investment Amid Economic Revival

Syria is witnessing renewed interest from international hotel developers and operators, as global hospitality giants enter early-stage discussions to establish a foothold in the country. The move comes as the Syrian government intensifies efforts to revive the economy, attract foreign investment, and resume international air traffic—signals that the country is once again “open for business.”

According to The National, the English-language newspaper based in the UAE, French hospitality group Accor plans to open between ten and fifteen hotels across Syria by 2031. Duncan O’Rourke, Accor’s regional chief executive, said, “The time is right to begin preparations,” adding that improved infrastructure and growing stability could foster strong growth in the sector.

Philip Barnes, CEO of UAE-based Rotana Group, also confirmed heightened investor interest in Syria, as well as in neighbouring Iraq and Lebanon. “The relative stability in the region is encouraging development,” he said. “Syria stands out as a promising opportunity.”

Damascus and Aleppo are emerging as key hubs for future investment, with developers eyeing hotel projects that double as commercial and social landmarks. Barnes noted that Rotana is in active discussions with local developers and could lead several upcoming projects, which typically take two to three years to complete.

The push aligns with President Ahmad al-Sharaa’s broader mission to reintroduce Syria into the global economic landscape. At the Future Investment Initiative summit in Riyadh, al-Sharaa revealed that Syria has attracted nearly $28 billion in investment since the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime last year.

During his visit to Riyadh, Sharaa reportedly met with executives from Hilton, Accor, and Bombardier to explore opportunities in tourism and infrastructure.

The report also highlighted a growing list of international airlines resuming flights to Damascus, including Emirates, Flydubai, Qatar Airways, Turkish Airlines, Flynas, and Flyadeal—a development expected to boost demand in the hospitality sector.

Experts quoted in The National said that gradual stabilisation, investor-friendly fiscal policies, and improvements in banking and tax systems are key to luring foreign capital.

According to hospitality consultancy HVS, Syria’s full recovery in the hotel sector may take five to ten years, requiring parallel improvements in infrastructure, aviation services, and visa processes.

