Protest Erupts Over Eviction Order in Former Republican Guard Housing Near Damascus

Residents of the “Al-Areen” housing complex—formerly known as the Republican Guard Residences—in the town of Qudsaya, west of Damascus, staged a protest on Monday in response to an eviction order issued by Syria’s Public Housing Committee.

Originally designated as affordable housing for the former regime loyalists and military personnel, the complex was largely abandoned following the fall of the Assad regime in December 2024. In the aftermath, many of the vacant units were allocated to displaced families who had lost their homes during the conflict.

On May 25, the Public Housing Committee—affiliated with the General Secretariat of the Presidency—issued a formal notice requiring all current residents to vacate their homes within three days. The order warned that any delay or refusal to comply would result in legal action, including forced eviction.

“Failure to Vacate Will Be Met with Legal Measures”

The notice stated:

“Failure to vacate the premises within the specified timeframe will constitute a clear violation and will subject you to legal proceedings, including forced eviction, in addition to bearing all resulting responsibilities and consequences.”

The sudden decision sparked outrage among residents, several of whom took to the streets in a public demonstration, denouncing what they described as an unjust and destabilizing decision that threatens their right to housing.

Survey Preceded the Eviction Order

Speaking to Syrian TV, one resident—a government employee—revealed that just days before the notice was issued, the housing administration had conducted a survey of residents. Officials reportedly gathered detailed information, including apartment numbers, block designations, places of employment, government affiliations, personal ID numbers, and job descriptions.

The resident, who requested anonymity, said families are refusing to leave due to the absence of alternative housing options. Many had relocated from northern Syria and invested significant effort and expense in moving their belongings to Qudsaya in search of stability.

According to the same source, since the notice was delivered, local housing officials have shuttered their offices and withdrawn from public view—prompting further frustration and pushing residents to escalate their protest.

Who Lives in Al-Areen?

Residents of the Al-Areen complex today include Ministry of Defense personnel, civil servants, and displaced families from conflict-affected regions, particularly the north. Initially, the Housing Committee was in charge of managing the complex but temporarily transferred oversight to the Ministry of Defense due to the predominance of military occupants. The committee has since reclaimed full authority and issued the controversial eviction order.

The resident also confirmed that many of the current occupants were granted access to housing in Al-Areen after the regime’s collapse, often with the approval of local officials and based on military credentials issued by their respective units.