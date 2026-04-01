President Sharaa: Syria Is Among the Best Investment Opportunities in the World

Tuesday, March 31, President Ahmed Al-Sharaa and his accompanying delegation met at the Reform Club in London with representatives of major British companies, along with British and Syrian business leaders. The discussions focused on strengthening economic and investment cooperation between Syria and the United Kingdom, improving the business environment, and identifying opportunities that serve shared interests.

During the session, President Sharaa declared, “We are currently in a true struggle, the battle to rebuild our devastated country.” He stressed that Syria represents a vital opportunity for all partners and stands among the most promising investment destinations in the world.

The meeting formed part of President Sharaa’s official visit to the United Kingdom, where he and a ministerial delegation held talks with senior British officials. The discussions centered on enhancing bilateral relations, advancing mutual interests, and expanding cooperation in development and investment.

Results from the German Leg of the Tour

Before arriving in London, President Al-Sharaa held a high-level roundtable in Berlin on Monday with representatives from major German firms. The session was attended by the Syrian Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Economy, Energy, and Emergency & Disaster Management.

German companies presented proposals across a wide range of sectors, including energy, finance, security, digital transformation, construction, healthcare, and logistics. Several memorandums of understanding were signed between the Syrian government and participating German firms. President Al-Sharaa also toured a Siemens Energy facility, where an MoU was signed between the Syrian Ministry of Energy and Siemens. In addition, UCC Holding and Siemens concluded an agreement to expand gas-powered electricity generation capacity.

Engaging the Syrian Diaspora

On the sidelines of the tour, a Syrian economic delegation led by Minister of Economy and Industry Nidal Al-Shaar met with Syrian businessmen residing in Germany and neighboring countries. According to the Ministry’s Telegram channel, the meeting highlighted major economic projects across diverse sectors, the importance of strengthening partnerships between investors and both the public and private sectors, and the government’s efforts to streamline procedures and support investment.

Minister Al-Shaar emphasized the need to unify efforts to expand the base of Syrian investments abroad in order to bolster the national economy. He reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to encouraging investment and deepening cooperation with the Syrian diaspora worldwide.

The Two Faces of the Transition

This official report, with its emphasis on MoUs with Siemens and Syria’s “world-class” investment potential, stands in sharp contrast to the earlier eyewitness account by Omar Al-Assil. While President Sharaa tells British investors that Syria is a “top opportunity,” critics at home and abroad continue to focus on the turbulence of the transition, the opacity of decision-making, and the paternalistic tone of the new leadership.

The government appears intent on prioritizing large-scale infrastructure agreements with European corporations as a pathway to economic revival, even as civil society groups—and the European Union—press for progress on human rights, transparency, and media reform.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.