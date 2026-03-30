Sharaa: Syria’s Geography Positions It as a Future Hub for Europe’s Energy Supply Chains

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa told business leaders in Berlin that Syria has begun turning the devastation of a fifteen-year war into an opening for reconstruction driven by investment. He highlighted extensive amendments to investment legislation, which he said helped attract nearly $59 billion in new investments within a single year.

Speaking at the German-Syrian Business Forum on Monday, al-Sharaa described the postwar landscape as a moment of transformation. The destruction, he said, marked not a conclusion but the threshold of a new phase centered on rebuilding the country’s economic foundations.

Key Points from the President’s Address

Legislative Reform: Al-Sharaa noted that, following the fall of the previous regime, the government introduced a series of amendments to the Investment Law to simplify procedures and create a more competitive business environment.

“Reconstruction Through Investment”: He presented reconstruction as a strategic invitation to global and regional companies to view Syria as an emerging market with long-term potential.

German Support:

The president credited Germany with playing a significant role in the process that led to the lifting of economic sanctions on Syria.

Energy Hub Vision: Al-Sharaa asserted that Syria’s geographic position gives it the capacity to serve as a “safe haven for energy supply chains to Europe.” He linked this vision to ongoing efforts to rehabilitate the country’s energy infrastructure.

Investment Sectors: He pointed to opportunities in tourism, infrastructure, oil, and gas, especially after the government regained control over key resources.

Housing Demand: The president said the country requires approximately two million housing units, a need that creates substantial prospects for real estate and construction investment.

Syrian Expertise in Germany: He encouraged German companies to draw on the skills of the large Syrian workforce residing in Germany, suggesting that their expertise could support projects inside Syria.

Details of the Official Visit: President al-Sharaa arrived in Germany on Sunday at the invitation of Chancellor Friedrich Merz. On Monday, he met with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin, leading a senior delegation that included:

Assaad al-Shaibani , Minister of Foreign Affairs

Nidal al-Shaar , Minister of Economy

Mohammad al-Bashir , Minister of Energy

According to the Syrian Presidency, the two sides held discussions on bilateral relations and explored ways to expand cooperation across multiple sectors in pursuit of shared interests.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.