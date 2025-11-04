President Sharaa Chairs Supreme Development Council to Review Investment Strategy

On Monday, President Ahmed al-Sharaa chaired a session of the Supreme Development Council, focusing on a comprehensive review of current investments and infrastructure projects across Syria. The meeting also evaluated the outcomes of the recent Future Investment Initiative conference held in Saudi Arabia.

According to a statement from the Presidency of the Syrian Arab Republic, the session included a detailed follow-up on the agreements concluded during the Riyadh summit, reflecting a broader push to revitalise Syria’s post-conflict economy.

Structural and Economic Reform Measures

In June 2025, President Sharaa issued Decrees No. 114 and 115, introducing sweeping reforms aimed at restructuring the national economy.

Decree No. 114 established the “Development Fund,” a body reporting directly to the presidency. The fund is tasked with supporting reconstruction efforts, upgrading infrastructure and public services, and offering concessional loans to finance diverse development initiatives.

Complementing this, Decree No. 115 created the Supreme Council for Economic Development—a central institution responsible for ensuring macroeconomic stability, coordinating economic bodies, and mapping a national economic strategy. The council is also mandated to oversee Syria’s investment landscape, approve master plans, and guide long-term development policy across all sectors.

