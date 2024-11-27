Najat Rushdie Calls for Strengthening Sustainable Recovery Efforts: Syria’s Stability is in Interest of the Region

Najat Rushdie, the Deputy Special Envoy of the Secretary-General of the United Nations to Syria, emphasized that stability in Syria is vital not only for the country itself but also for the entire region. She called for strengthening sustainable recovery efforts, highlighting the difficult economic conditions faced by Syrians. In doing so, she pointed to the unilateral coercive measures imposed on the Syrian people and the obstruction of the reconstruction process by certain countries.

Speaking at the twentieth conference of the “Core Donor Group” on Syria in Brussels, Rushdie warned that “all indicators in Syria are heading in the wrong direction.” She noted the worsening security situation, economic collapse, and ongoing humanitarian crises. She also stated that “more than 550,000 people fleeing the bombing in Lebanon have sought refuge in Syria, with 75 percent of them being women and children,” adding that host communities were already struggling with a severe lack of resources, according to opposition websites.

While acknowledging the importance of urgent humanitarian assistance, Rushdie stressed the need to focus on sustainable recovery. “Early recovery is not optional, but a necessity to achieve stability,” she said, underlining that investing in essential services like education, water, and livelihoods could prevent conflict escalation, foster reconciliation, and support Syria’s future.

The Deputy UN Envoy affirmed that a comprehensive solution, in line with Security Council Resolution 2254, is the only viable path forward for Syria. She reiterated that “stability in Syria benefits not just its people but the entire region.”

Earlier, during a meeting of the “Humanitarian Task Force” on Syria, Rushdie underscored the need for “flexible” funding to support vital services in Syria. She remarked that Syrian civilians, both inside and outside the country, are paying the highest price for the ongoing crisis. At that time, she also called for an “urgent and significant increase in support for the humanitarian response in Syria,” emphasizing that “Syrian civilians—particularly the hundreds of thousands fleeing Lebanon, many of whom are women and children—need immediate protection and assistance.” She concluded by stating that “cooperation from all parties is critical to ensure that life-saving aid reaches those in need.”

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.