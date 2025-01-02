British media have reported that deposed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was poisoned at his residence in the Russian capital, Moscow.

The Sun newspaper stated that an online account named “General SVR,” purportedly operated by a former Russian spy, confirmed that Assad was poisoned last Sunday.

According to the report, Assad sought urgent medical assistance after experiencing a severe coughing fit and suffocation.

“There is sufficient evidence to suggest that this was an assassination attempt,” the online account claimed. The newspaper added that Assad received appropriate treatment in his apartment, and his health condition stabilized on Monday.

Medical tests conducted on Assad reportedly confirmed the presence of poison in his body. However, as of now, Russian authorities have not issued any official statement or comment on the incident.

Assad fled to Moscow with his wife and children on December 8, 2023, after being granted humanitarian asylum by Russia. This followed the “Deterrence of Aggression” operation launched by opposition factions on November 27, during which they seized control of several provinces, ultimately advancing to Damascus.

