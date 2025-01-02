Syrian National Dialogue Conference to Be Held Mid-January

Anadolu Agency has learned from informed sources within Syria’s caretaker government that plans are underway to organize a National Dialogue Conference in mid-January, aimed at bringing together all segments of Syrian society.

Preparations for the conference are ongoing, with participation expected from more than 1,000 figures representing various social and political groups.

On December 29, Ahmad al-Sharaa, the leader of the new Syrian administration, announced that his administration would ensure the participation of all societal groups in the conference.

He further stated that the caretaker government would defer sensitive and critical decisions to the vote of the conference participants.

Al-Bahra: We Have Not Received an Invitation to Participate

Hadi al-Bahra, head of the Syrian National Coalition, stated that the coalition has not received an invitation to participate in the National Dialogue announced by the new administration in Syria, nor has there been any communication with them so far. He noted that the coalition has returned to Damascus, which will now serve as its headquarters.

Regarding the constitution drafting process, al-Bahra clarified that it would not begin from scratch and would take no longer than a year, as several chapters are already prepared. He stressed the importance of updating the civil registry with international assistance to conduct a census, laying the groundwork for elections within three years.

Discussing the transitional phase, al-Bahra highlighted the necessity of synchronized appointments and the establishment of new governance mechanisms that avoid sectarianism while ensuring the inclusiveness and credibility of the Constituent Assembly. He emphasized that the success of transitional institutions hinges on the effectiveness of national dialogue.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.