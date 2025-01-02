Sharaa’s Meeting with SDF Leadership Focused Solely on Military Matters

An official from the Syrian Democratic Council (SDC), the political wing of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), stated that recent meetings between the SDF leadership and the new Syrian administration in Damascus were limited to military issues. He described the discussions as positive, emphasizing that they focused on operational coordination after the SDF’s absence from an expanded meeting held by Ahmad al-Sharaa, leader of the new administration, with military faction leaders in Damascus late last year.

Bassam Ishaq, head of the SDC’s Washington office, confirmed in a phone interview with Asharq al-Awsat that the meetings, which took place last Monday, addressed “military matters only, including mechanisms for coordination and common issues.”

He revealed that since Syrian opposition forces entered the northern city of Aleppo late last year, “SDF commanders have maintained direct and continuous communication with Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) to ensure the safety of the Kurdish population and other residents in camps and the Tal Rifaat area (Aleppo countryside), as well as to protect residents of the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh neighbourhoods (inside Aleppo).” He highlighted that the initial coordination mechanisms were established at the highest levels.

Ishaq further elaborated: “Since December 8 of last year, the SDF leadership has been in direct contact with the ‘Deterrence of Aggression’ operations room, coordinating all military matters and field arrangements related to ongoing developments.”

These discussions between the SDF leadership and Al-Sharaa mark the first of their kind since the ousting of former President Bashar al-Assad on December 8 of last year. They come amidst ongoing clashes in northern Syria between Kurdish fighters and Turkish-backed factions. The Turkish-supported groups are currently besieging Ain al-Arab (Kobani) in Aleppo’s eastern countryside, having previously seized Manbij and the strategic town of Tal Rifaat in the same region. These areas are now part of Turkey’s operational zones in Syria.

Commenting on the absence of the SDF from Al-Sharaa’s earlier meetings with Syrian armed factions, the SDC official clarified: “The SDF did not participate in the meeting chaired by Commander Al-Sharaa with opposition faction leaders due to its unique military situation. However, the recent meeting with him was official and publicly announced, signaling a positive step toward resolving issues through dialogue.” He noted that the meeting was cordial and issue-free, adding that the green Syrian flag will soon be raised in all SDF-controlled areas.

The SDF, a coalition of Kurdish and Arab forces backed by the United States and international coalition forces, currently controls several key areas, including the city of Tabqa, the Raqqa provincial center in northern Syria, the towns of al-Khafsa and Miska west of the Euphrates River, the entirety of Hasakah province, and the northeastern countryside of Deir Ezzor province.

Since the fall of the Assad regime, the SDF has advanced into territories previously held by the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) and Iranian militias west of the Euphrates River. Ishaq emphasized that these areas were secured and subsequently handed over to the new administration.

He concluded optimistically: “From the outset, there has been ongoing coordination. We will see the unified Syrian flag not only in areas under the new administration but across all Syrian territories, including east of the Euphrates, with hopes that it will eventually extend to regions under Turkish occupation.”

