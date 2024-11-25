The Plight of Syrian Women on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women

On the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, observed annually on 25 November, the United Nations Deputy Special Envoy for Syria, Najat Rushdie, described the violence faced by Syrian women as “unimaginable.” She emphasized that tolerating such violence is “a stain on our conscience,” underscoring the global responsibility to address this issue.

Rushdie highlighted the various forms of violence endured by Syrian women, including sexual violence, child and forced marriages, workplace exploitation, and displacement. She linked these to broader societal consequences, including the mass exodus from Lebanon. Addressing violence against women is not optional, she stated, but an essential accountability for the well-being of women and society.

Documented Violations Against Syrian Women

A report by the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) catalogs grave violations against women in Syria since 2011. Among the findings:

Killings : 29,664 females killed, with the Syrian regime responsible for 22,929 deaths, followed by Russian forces (1,609), armed opposition factions (1,325), ISIS (981), international coalition forces (961), Syrian Democratic Forces (287), Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (91), and other parties (1,718).

Detention and Disappearance : 11,268 women detained or forcibly disappeared, the majority (8,979) by Syrian regime forces.

Deaths from Torture : 117 women killed under torture, predominantly by the Syrian regime (97).

Sexual Violence : At least 11,553 documented incidents, including assaults on minors. The Syrian regime accounted for 8,024 cases, ISIS for 3,487, and smaller numbers by other groups.

Violence and Legal Protection

The United Nations defines violence against women as one of the most widespread human rights violations globally, with nearly one in three women experiencing physical or sexual violence during their lifetime. In Syria, many women remain silent due to fear of societal stigma, distrust in the justice system, and the absence of protective laws.

Aya Qawaf, founder of the Women’s Voice Initiative, notes that the level of violence varies depending on the environment and legal frameworks. Syrian women in Europe, for example, enjoy greater legal protections than those in Turkey or inside Syria, where deterrent laws and complaint mechanisms are weak or non-existent.

Violence in Northwest Syria

A research paper by the Women’s Voice Initiative reveals the challenges faced by women in northwestern Syria, where fear of retaliation and inadequate response from authorities deter many from reporting abuse. Testimonies, like that of 19-year-old Samar, illustrate the harsh realities: forced into early marriage at 14, she endured years of domestic violence before fleeing, only to face societal judgment as a divorced woman.

A Continuing Crisis

Violence against women remains a pervasive issue in Syria, exacerbated by ongoing conflict and displacement. The SNHR reports that grave violations such as killing, torture, and sexual violence persist, deepening the suffering of Syrian women and leaving devastating impacts on their lives.

