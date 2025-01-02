U.S. Forces Establish Base in Central Kobani

The U.S.-led international coalition began constructing a base in the heart of the northern Syrian city of Kobani on Thursday.

A North Press reporter captured images of trucks transporting cement blocks from the Jazira region to Kobani for the construction of the base.

Sources from North Press reported that a convoy of trucks delivered logistical supplies to Kobani, including prefabricated rooms, surveillance cameras, trenching equipment, cement blocks, and fuel tanks.

The Kenem Hotel, located in downtown Kobani and previously converted into a student dormitory, is set to serve as the headquarters for the coalition’s new base.

North Press has also learned that specialized teams from within the coalition have arrived in Kobani to oversee the base’s construction.

In mid-December, General Brooks, the commander of the international coalition in the Middle East, stated in an interview with North Press that the region east of the Euphrates in Syria is under international protection and agreements, and efforts would be made to ensure its stability.

