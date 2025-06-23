Ministry of Education and UNESCO Review the State of Syria’s Education Sector

Syria’s Minister of Education, Mohamed Abdel Rahman Turqu, met today with Paolo Fontani, Regional Director of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), to discuss the current landscape of education in Syria. The meeting was announced through the Ministry’s official channels.

Held at the Ministry’s headquarters in Damascus, the meeting was attended by Abdul Karim Qaderi, Secretary of the National Commission for Education, Culture and Science, as well as Naching Zhang, Education in Emergencies Specialist, and the head of UNESCO’s Syria unit.

According to the Ministry, Minister Turqu underscored the importance of creating a suitable learning environment and ensuring the provision of schools for students returning to Syria. He expressed the Ministry’s appreciation for all initiatives aimed at improving the infrastructure of Syrian schools, describing them as the cornerstone of the educational system. Turqu also noted the introduction of an activity room in every school, dedicated to teaching students ethical values and promoting a culture of civil peace and dialogue.

Fontani reaffirmed UNESCO’s commitment to supporting joint efforts to assess damage and rehabilitate schools, with the objective of enhancing educational services. He highlighted the constructive role international organisations can play in rebuilding Syria’s education sector and praised the Ministry of Education and the Syrian government for their sustained efforts. Fontani also welcomed Syria’s reintegration into international forums, viewing it as a valuable opportunity to strengthen the country’s education system through renewed international cooperation.

Syria’s education sector has suffered severe setbacks in recent years, with thousands of schools damaged or destroyed due to conflict, displacement, and vandalism. The resulting disruption has affected the quality and continuity of education across various regions. Official and local reports estimate that a large proportion of schools are either non-operational or in urgent need of partial or full rehabilitation.