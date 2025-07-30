From Amman: Syria’s Return to the Global Telecommunications System

In a significant step towards re-integrating Syria into regional and international frameworks, it was announced today in the Jordanian capital, Amman, that the Syrian Arab Republic has rejoined the Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA), after more than a decade of isolation. This move coincides with the lifting of technology-related sanctions previously imposed by the U.S. government.

The announcement came during an official visit by Syria’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Abdulsalam Heikal, to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. During the visit, he held a series of meetings with Jordanian officials focused on telecommunications, cybersecurity, and digital technologies.

In a joint statement, both sides affirmed that Syria’s return to the GSMA would enable it to reconnect with the global mobile telecommunications system, benefit from capacity-building programmes, and participate in international conferences. The move also opens the door for Syrian companies to reintegrate into the global telecommunications infrastructure.

Minister Heikal received an official invitation to attend the Mobile World Congress in Doha, scheduled to take place in Qatar this November—an event seen as a new milestone in fostering Arab-level technical partnerships.

Visit to Jordan’s National Cybersecurity Centre: Data Protection and Cloud Computing on the Agenda

As part of his visit, Minister Heikal toured Jordan’s National Cybersecurity Centre, where he met with officials to discuss cooperation on matters including personal data protection, licensing of cybersecurity service providers, and cloud computing policies. He stressed the importance of developing Syrian human capital in this field and integrating cybersecurity concepts into national educational curricula.

The visit also included a stop at the Jordan Esports Federation, located in the King Hussein Business Park. The Syrian delegation was briefed on the Jordanian Ministry of Digital Economy’s strategy for supporting the esports sector. Discussions highlighted its potential in creating new employment opportunities and increasing its contribution to GDP, underlining the importance of bilateral cooperation in this fast-growing domain.

A Transformative Step in Syria’s Digital and Regional Repositioning

This visit, along with the signing of agreements and Syria’s reactivation in international forums, signals a qualitative shift in the country’s digital and regional trajectory. It opens new avenues for Syria’s technology sector to engage with the global digital economy, as part of a wider strategy to strengthen ties with Arab neighbours and capitalise on successful regional experiences in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and digital infrastructure.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.